RIDGEVIEW — "By the grace of God," there were only minor injuries and no casualties reported after the second — and more powerful — earthquake in less than 48 hours rocked Ridgecrest citizens Friday night.
That's according to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, who stressed that "it's hard for the world to know what (Ridgecrest has) been through," because the damage, stress and emotional turmoil caused by two large earthquakes doesn't necessarily show in a photo.
Friday's temblor came in just after 8 p.m. at magnitude 7.1 according to the United States Geological Survey. It surpassed Thursday's 6.4 earthquake that took place in what appears to be the same general area.
Thursday's earthquake is now considered a foreshock to Friday's quake.
Structures in Ridgecrest remain upright, and although "some have sustained some major damage, they're still standing," McLaughlin said at a press conference Saturday morning in front of city hall.
The dam at Lake Isabella, too, is still standing and in good condition, McLaughlin said.
Kern County Battalion Chief Dionisio Mitchell said there were three structure fires Friday night and one fire at a mobile home that resulted in a "complete loss."
All rockfall and debris on Highway 178 was cleared by Caltrans after maintenance crews worked through the night. Roads with cracks were also patched overnight but remain rugged and uneven, said Christine Knadler, chief public information officer for Caltrans District 9.
The American Red Cross shelter, located at the Kerr McGee Center in Ridgecrest, will continue to be open and operational so long as people are needed. With a capacity of 500, three warm meals a day and air conditioning, the shelter appealed to those who lost power Friday night — which has since come back on, according to KCFD.
Some 163 people were sheltered with the Red Cross Friday night.
"Please make sure you are prepared," said Mimi Teller, Red Cross public information officer. "As you know, these happen any time when we least expect it."
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.