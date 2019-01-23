The Spanish-style building that housed Mexicali West for 42 years on California Avenue is proposed to be demolished and replaced with multi-tenant retail buildings that might contain "fast-casual" restaurants after new owners take possession later this month.
Buyer Dollinger Properties, a Redwood City-based company that owns several buildings in the same shopping center, has sent the City of Bakersfield plans for putting in two structures totaling 15,000 square feet where stands the now-closed, 8,000-square-foot Mexican restaurant just north of Stockdale Highway.
A partner with the firm selected to spearhead the development, Southern California-based Cypress Retail Group, said it's too early to say for sure what will eventually become of the property. But he and others familiar with the proposal say the project would be well-suited to the kind of moderately priced, sit-down chain restaurants that have recently sprung up around town.
"It’s a great use for that (building) and food uses have done very well in Bakersfield,” Cypress principal Bob Haas said.
The City of Bakersfield received Dollinger's proposal Wednesday, Development Services Director Jacqui Kitchen said by email, adding her staff will begin reviewing it in the next few days.
"I anticipate that we will have substantial feedback related to parking and traffic circulation within this popular (and busy!) shopping center," she wrote.
Owners of the Mexicali restaurant that still operates downtown put the 1.9-acre Mexicali West up for sale in August with an asking price of $3.85 million (the actual purchase price has not been disclosed). Half a dozen entities expressed interest. Mexicali West closed in late December after Dollinger's bid prevailed.
Bakersfield commercial broker Anthony Olivieri said there will probably be plenty of demand to fill the proposed development, particularly among fast-casual restaurants.
"The trend that we’re seeing right now with a lot of these retail buildings, it’s really food-centric," he said.
Haas said his firm and Dollinger hope to redevelop the property in a way that pleases the local community.
"It’s a terrific property with terrific possibilities as it relates to commercial uses,” Haas said.
