Students in the Buttonwillow Union School District had some of the highest increases in the state with regard to improving the percentage of students who moved into the range of meeting a proficiency standard in recently-released data from state assessments, according to a press release.
The percentage increase of students meeting math proficiency rose 14.39 percent. Those meeting language arts standards rose 6.34 percent.
“I am extremely proud of our students and the increase in their proficiency scores throughout the school,” said Buttonwillow Superintendent Stuart Packard in a press release. “This is a complete team effort that includes teachers taking leadership roles, staff regardless of position building relationships with students, and the community believing in the school.”
The Buttonwillow students are a part of more than 250,000 students from 13 states focused on proficiency in math through eighth grade through California Education Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.