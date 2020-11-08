She's a U.S. Navy veteran with an MBA degree. She's a certified scuba diver and a veterans advocate.
And she recently began jumping out of perfectly good airplanes.
At 33, Shafter High School graduate Jessica Brown has lived a whole lotta life. She's sailed around the world aboard the USS Carl Vinson, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier where she directed fighter jet traffic on the flight deck.
"She's one of those people who, when she decides to do something, she says, "I'm going to do this and I'm going to do it right now,'" said Kenny Mount, Brown's cousin by marriage.
She doesn't just light up a room, he said. "She is the room. When you look her in the eye, you know she's a genuine, good person."
Brown grew up in Buttonwillow, graduated from Shafter High in 2005 and went on to earn her 2-year degree through the University of Phoenix. Later she would return for a master's, but first she had other things to do.
She grew up in a military family, and by age 23, the desire to serve was pulling at her, too.
"My grandpa was a World War II veteran," she said. "He was a big inspiration for me to serve."
"He was Army, but I chose Navy," she said, grinning. "I like water."
As a "yellow-shirt," Brown worked the deck of the Vinson in all sorts of weather, day and night, guiding fighter jets and other aircraft toward takeoff and after landing. It's one of the most dangerous jobs in the Navy.
"I endured a lot of injuries," she remembered, "including four concussions."
It seems if you find yourself in the tail exhaust of a powerful jet engine, you may be thrown around like a rag doll.
"The exhaust will just tear you up," she said.
But she loved the job. The purple shirts handled refueling, the brown shirts, maintenance, the red shirts, bombs, missiles and other weapons systems.
But the yellow shirts controlled the movement of aircraft, a controlled chaos in the fast-paced world of a carrier flight deck. Working 16- to 20-hour days, seven days a week was not unusual.
Mount, who also served in the Navy, has continually been impressed by his cousin.
"This girl is my spirit animal!" he said in a Facebook post singing his cousin's praises.
"She’s like, 'No ... Over here! Bring your little jet over here and do what I say.' Now she's like, 'I’m gonna jump out of planes, alone, over and over!' She can drink, she can curse, she can basically do whatever she wants to do. Navy, done. College, done. Been around the world, yup."
With a crew of some 5,000 — carriers are a floating city on the sea — the Vinson visited Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Dubai, Australia and more. It was exciting, but exhausting.
After four years of service, with one of her two deployments lasting 10 months, Brown decided not to re-enlist.
"It's a big ship," she said of the carrier, "but it gets smaller as time goes on."
Like so many military veterans, readjusting to civilian life wasn't easy. You're doing important work, she said. You're serving your country. It's fast-paced and goal-oriented.
"You go from work that meant something to ... trying to find your self-worth," she said.
Then she met U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jenny Frank who convinced Brown to do some work at the Bakersfield Vet Center, where she was often the first person a visiting veteran talked with.
"Jessica helped us to welcome in those veterans dealing with PTSD and other issues," Frank said. "Being able to speak their language, it was invaluable."
Apparently, it helps veterans to help other veterans, and that experience was good for Brown.
Frank is now at Bakersfield College, where she runs the college's veterans services and programs. She's also the president and co-founder of the Armed Forces Support Foundation, a small nonprofit that assists local vets by filling the gaps larger organizations may miss.
"I have nothing but good things to say about Jessica," Frank said. "She's always ready to help, and when she gets knocked down, she gets back up. She has a tenacity."
Ultimately, Brown would return to her studies and earn an advanced degree in business. She is currently working for the Social Security Administration, and living with and acting as caregiver for her beloved 91-year-old grandmother, Ercilia Alvidrez.
Most recently, the ambitious Kern County native checked off a bucket list item by skydiving solo from 13,000 feet at a parachute jump site in Taft. This was in preparation for joining Comrades and Canopies, a group of local military veterans who, among other services, provide tandem parachute jumps to older military veterans at no cost to the vets.
Chad Garcia, a U.S. Army combat veteran who has long been involved in advocating for local veterans, can take much of the credit — or blame — for convincing Brown to try skydiving and join Comrades and Canopies.
Like Frank, he was impressed by Brown.
"I could not think of a better role model for local female veterans and young women all over Kern County," he said. "Comrades and Canopies is honored to have her join our team and family."
According to Garcia, upon completion of her training, Brown will become a solo licensed skydiver.
The solo jump was an "adrenaline rush" that lasted days, Brown said. But she missed the target jump zone and ended up "making dirt angels" upon landing.
But she was OK. She survived. And the feeling of flying in free fall, then floating beneath the parachute made her feel supremely alive.
Who knows where she goes from here. She may make a career at the federal agency, she said. And volunteering on behalf of her brother and sister veterans is something that gives her self-worth and brings meaning to her life.
"I'm bilingual. I can grow," she said. "Bringing me back to that purpose in helping others, that's what I love, that's what I really enjoy."