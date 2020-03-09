The handshake or the elbow bump, that is the question.
Actually, it's just one of many questions being raised at local businesses, churches, schools and health centers regarding the best strategies available to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and the flu.
Longtime Bakersfield resident Leonel Martinez said a priest celebrating Mass last Sunday asked members of the congregation to refrain from shaking hands in greeting.
But old habits are hard to break.
"At the Mass a lot of people shook hands anyway," the local writer said in a text message. "A guy tried to shake mine, but I declined and told him about the new diocesan guidelines. I can only assume he came in late and missed the announcement."
Apparently the elbow bump is gaining some cred.
In an email to Cal State Bakersfield faculty, CSUB Vice President of Academic Affairs Vernon Harper announced he would be forgoing the traditional handshake in favor of the elbow bump.
And Vikram Deol, of Osteostrong, a Bakersfield company that offers a system that promotes skeletal strength, said in an email they are working hard to keep the center on Stockdale Highway clean and sanitary.
Among a list of "recommended precautions," was the following:
"Please know that we want to give you a big hug but will settle for a happy elbow bump," Deol wrote.
Schools and hospitals, in particular, are taking action to mitigate the spread of viruses.
As of noon Monday, Adventist Health Bakersfield began restricting access to its Chester Avenue hospital in an effort to stem the spread of flu, as well as out of concerns regarding COVID-19.
The hospital began screening all visitors, employees and physicians by taking their temperature before they are allowed to enter. Anyone with a fever of 100.3 degrees or higher was asked not to visit the hospital or work that day.
The screenings are being conducted at the main hospital entrance as well as the employee and physician entrance between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
"This screening process is happening because of the current widespread cases of flu statewide and locally," the hospital said in a news release. "Also, with the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 (the coronavirus), we want to take extra precautions for the safety of our patients, employees and physicians."
Adventist Health Bakersfield spokeswoman Megan Simpson said the safety measures were implemented because the health of visitors, patients and staff are the hospital's highest priority.
Visitors who show signs of contagious illness are directed to follow up with their primary care doctor.
"Employees and physicians are directed to our employee health department nurses," Simpson said.
Over the weekend at Costco, employees were using disinfectant to wipe down handles of shopping carts. Attendants near the store’s busy gas pumps were doing the same wherever customers' hands came in contact with the equipment.
Costco's popular food sample stations have been suspended until further notice at the local wholesale stores.
Universities and colleges across the country are taking unusual measures in an attempt to contain the virus. Princeton University tweeted Monday, encouraging students to "stay home after spring break."
Neither of the two primary institutions in Bakersfield have gone that far. Nevertheless, extraordinary steps are being taken.
"The Student Health and Wellness Center in collaboration with Maintenance and Operations is in the process of filling up the hand sanitizer dispensers located around campus, as well as trying to purchase more hand sanitizer dispensers for all campus locations," Bakersfielc College said in a communication to all students, faculty and staff. Even water flow is being evaluated in all of BC's public restrooms.
BC is taking several additional steps:
• As a supplementary precautionary measure, disinfection and sanitization routines are being expanded during this phase: All exterior, and suite entrance door handles will be disinfected multiple times each day. All bathroom fixtures, water taps, etc., will be sanitized multiple times a day.
• The college will ensure hand sanitizer and bathroom soap dispensers are refilled and replaced on a routine basis.
• A subcommittee was formed to monitor the situation as well as communicate continuously with the Kern County Department of Public Health.
• Student Health and Wellness Center staff were briefed with updated instructions and proper strategies for educating students.
• Faculty and staff are encouraging students and staff to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms, colds, or other similar illnesses.
Despite the precautions, despite the well-meaning advice, the decision to go to school or work — or stay home — when you have that all-important mid-term or a mandatory meeting scheduled may remain a dilemma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.