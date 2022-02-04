State approves plan for closing Kingston nursing home

Kingston Healthcare Center is preparing to close after receiving state public health officials' clearance for a safe shutdown of the troubled nursing home on Real Road.
According to the California Public Health Department, the facility sent residents a letter Wednesday saying it has "made the decision to discontinue operations." That was after the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Kingston will no longer be eligible for payment.
A CDPH spokesperson added by email that Kingston has submitted, and the department has approved, a plan for the 184-bed skilled nursing facility's "safe and orderly closure." No details were provided as to where residents will be sent or who will be in charge of helping them move.
Medicare and Medi-Cal recently announced Kingston will not be paid for care delivered at the facility following a 30-day period to start Sunday. The announcement came with a list of 15 quality of care and quality of life problems at the facility, which has had a history of state and federal fines and complaints.
Kingston officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment.
In spring of 2020, about 200 people at Kingston fell ill with COVID-19, 19 residents died and the state had to call in nearly three dozen health-care workers to help keep the facility running.
Cal/OSHA levied a $92,500 fine against Kingston in lately 2020 for a variety of violations including failures to control infection, ensure use of masks and notify staff of COVID-19 infections at the site. The penalty was later lowered to $17,315.
During the three years prior to the pandemic, Kingston was cited for operational problems at three times the state average and four times the national average. The federal government labeled the facility a problem site and levied a $11,616 fine against the company, owned by Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, CEO of Kingston's operator, L.A.-based nursing home chain Rockport HealthCare Services.