Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Showers this morning then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. High near 65F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.