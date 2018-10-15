Sears Holdings announced today it will close another 142 unprofitable stores, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, on top of 46 store closings announced this summer. Among those will be the Sears store in Bakersfield on Ming Avenue and the Kmart in Delano.
Liquidation sales at the additional stores are expected to begin within two weeks, according to a court filing.
The company has 687 stores remaining, including Kmart locations.
It's possible more stores — even all stores — could end up closing if the company fails to reach a viable restructuring agreement in bankruptcy.
The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years as it tries to stabilize its finances amid deteriorating sales. The most recent round, announced Aug. 23, involved plans to close 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears locations in November.
The bankruptcy filing caught Twin Oaks husband-and-wife residents Don and Janelle Birdwell off guard when they stopped by to do some shopping Monday morning. They said they have been coming to the store 20 to 30 years.
"I'm disappointed," Janelle said. "We do all of our Christmas shopping here."
A fan of Sears' discounts, she said the family gets all its sheets and major appliances at the store. "It's a store for everything," she said.
Don Birdwell acknowledged the couple occasionally orders products online but that he prefers to buy clothing and certain other goods in person at a store.
"I like going to the store," he said.
Makes my antique Sears (mail order is like on-line) catalogs collector items now. Gotta bring 'em all in from the privy! Oh well, Sears (and KMart--formerly Kresge's Dime-stores, like Woolworths--now 99.9 cents & Dollar Store) shoulda seen the 'handwriting' on the 'privy' walls. Walmart took the pages from Kresge, Sears, Woolworth's (and Whitefront et. al.) and remade the whole concept (with Sam's in competition with Costco). And then there's Target, Kohl's (next?). J.C.Penny's?
-----------
Competition is the name, strategy is the game . . . !
----------
Chapter 11 is reorganization, or should be to a better method. Save the charter kinda like "Monky Wards".
--------------
Competition is GOOD . . . !
-----------------
Semper Fi . . . !
Sadly, time for the vultures to begin the pickings, looking for a deal.
Not sure which is the saddest. Sad they have to close or sad that no one is going to miss Sears.
