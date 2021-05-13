Macy's to open new shopping experience inside Bakersfield store

Step aside other deep savings stores: Macy's Backstage is entering the market. On Saturday, Macy's will open its on-mall, off-price offering inside the Bakersfield location at Valley Plaza Mall.
Billed as a store-within-store shopping experience, Macy's Backstage Bakersfield will have 11,900 square feet of dedicated retail space on the third level inside the full-line store.
With a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise including new and renowned brands in apparel for men, women and children, as well as toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, jewelry, cosmetics, hair and nail care, pet accessories, kid's shoes, designer handbags, activewear and more.
Customers will be encouraged to return to find new treasures and hot finds like denim, backpacks, seasonal looks, home office décor, face masks and hand sanitizer.
Along with rotating merchandise, Macy's Backstage will offer the Backstage Crew, its helpful sales team, as well as time-saving mobile check-out stations and three-way mirrors in fitting rooms.
Shoppers who use their Macy’s credit card can earn and redeem Star Rewards at Backstage locations. Customers will be inspired to “pin, snap and share” their looks using the hashtag #macysbackstage.
Saturday's grand opening in Bakersfield will include a variety of giveaways for the first 200 customers.
To support the growth of Macy’s Backstage, a distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, is dedicated to expediting merchandise to Backstage locations nationwide and ensuring each store always has fresh and exciting products.
"As Macy's expands its assortment from off-price to luxury, we are thrilled to bring Macy's Backstage into the local community, giving our customers access to the fullness of the Macy's brand," said Michael Hersh, Macy's vice president of off-price, in a news release. "Our Backstage customers can express their personal style through our rotating assortment of on-trend merchandise at great value in a broad range of categories from home décor to the latest fashion."
Along with the Bakersfield location, Macy's will open seven other Backstage stores on Saturday including in Houston; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Bethesda, Md.; Pembroke Lakes, Fla.; Richmond, Va.; Troy, Mich.; Mishawaka, Ind. It's part of a rollout to open 47 Macy's Backstages this year.
Store hours and additional information are available at macysbackstage.com.
Macy's Backstage Bakersfield is located at 2601 Ming Ave.