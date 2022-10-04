Footwear innovator Ariat coming to Outlets at Tejon

This winter, the Outlets at Tejon will welcome a new business to its list of area-exclusive retailers.
Ariat International, known for its innovative Western, work and English footwear and apparel, will open two locations at the premier shopping center between the Cotton:On and Calvin Klein stores.
An Ariat Outlet store will occupy a 4,960-square-foot space featuring western performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. Adjacent to this location will be a 2,922-square-foot Ariat Work Shop, featuring the company's best-in-class work footwear, apparel and accessories.
"Ariat has a global fan base of loyal shoppers who are passionate about the products they produce, both for their fashion component, as well as the technology of comfort built into Ariat products," Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon said in a news release. "California's Central Valley has a deep appreciation for western culture and the legacy of the hardworking individuals who move the agricultural and oil industry, so these two new stores will be a perfect fit — and a big draw."
Founded in 1993, Ariat was the first company to integrate athletic footwear technology into riding boots for equestrian athletes.
The Ariat stores will open this winter at the outlets, Bird Dog Arts, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway.