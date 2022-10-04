 Skip to main content
Footwear innovator Ariat coming to Outlets at Tejon

The sports patriot boots from Ariat International. The maker of innovative Western, work and English footwear and apparel will open two locations at the Outlets at Tejon this winter.

This winter, the Outlets at Tejon will welcome a new business to its list of area-exclusive retailers.

Ariat International, known for its innovative Western, work and English footwear and apparel, will open two locations at the premier shopping center between the Cotton:On and Calvin Klein stores.

