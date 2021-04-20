Business webinars will focus on government recovery programs

A pair of locally produced webinars Wednesday and Thursday will examine recovery programs designed to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
The first is an hourlong event hosted by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. Starting at noon, he will go over the new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund offering eligible businesses, including bakeries and wineries, up to $10 million in lost revenue during the pandemic.
Other topics will be the Paycheck Protection Program, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program , the California Relief Grant, Targeted EIDL Advance and the Bakersfield ReStart Loan-to-Grant Program.
Registration is being handled online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief58.
The second event, also free of charge, is scheduled to run from 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Focused on the Targeted EIDL Advance, it is being presented by the SBDC as well as the Kern County Black and Hispanic chambers of commerce and Mid State Development Corp.
The webinar will feature comments by Corey D. Williams, public information officer with the SBA's Office of Disaster Assistance. Participants can sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/TargetEIDL.