Business webinar will offer glimpse of opportunities at CSUB's new entrepreneurship center

The head of Cal State Bakersfield's School of Business & Public Administration will provide a rundown on the university's new Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.

Interim dean John Stark will join webinar host Kelly Bearden, director of CSUB's Small Business Center, following a brief summary of remaining pandemic relief and business recovery programs.

Stark also expects to offer a preview of specialized and direct training opportunities being made available to existing businesses.

Questions will be taken live. Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief115.

