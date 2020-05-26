The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield has scheduled a free noon webinar Wednesday to share information about the federal government's latest rules for requesting forgiveness of federal stimulus loans.
The hour-long teleconference titled "Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis" will focus on new guidance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Local SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined in the webinar by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp.
Participants can register online to attend the 11th weekly webinar at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief11.
