Local businesses looking to emerge successfully from the pandemic and forge a new path for growth will learn about a wealth of available financial resources at a free webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Hosted by Kelly Bearden, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield, the hourlong presentation will feature insights from Scott Rogalski, director of the Northern California SBDC Finance Center. He plans to share information about hard-to-find capital resources for small business owners.
There will also be tips on how to pursue maximum forgiveness of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as updates on the Economic Disaster Injury Loan Program and other relief efforts aimed at helping local small businesses.
Participants are urged to register online in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief33.