A free webinar starting at noon Wednesday will include a conversation about how Tehachapi-area wineries can benefit from last week's federal designation as an American Viticulture Area.
Jim Arnold, co-owner of Triassic Vineyards, will join the discussion with Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Other topics in the hourlong webinar will include the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program loan-forgiveness timeline. Questions on this and other pandemic recovery programs will be addressed live.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief37.