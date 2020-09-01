Local businesses can learn all about California's new four-tier economic reopening process at a free, one-hour webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Brynn Carrigan, assistant director of Kern County Public Health, and Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Forgiveness of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans is also on the agenda for the webinar. Participants are urged to register in advance online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.