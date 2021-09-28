Business webinar to focus on resources for rural, low-income communities

Access to resources for small businesses in low-income, rural communities will be the focus on a free, locally produced webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden is director of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield. He will be joined by guest Bo Blodgett, who is the rural development specialist with the nonprofit Rural Community Assistance Corporation. Blodgett will discuss how his organization provides access to capital, technical resources and training to small businesses in low-income rural communities throughout the western United States.
Bearden will kick off the webinar with updates on PPP loan forgiveness, recent changes to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, supplemental and targeted EIDL and the final round of the California Relief Grant program.
Questions will be taken during the webinar in real-time. To register for "Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic," visit https://bit.ly/3ifWUHj.