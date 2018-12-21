Kern County's jobless rate held at an unadjusted 6.6 percent in November even as seasonal farming shrank by 5,800 jobs, or 1.7 percent.
Employment in health care and social assistance expanded since October by 600 positions, or 1.6 percent. Services, a category that includes retail, added 2,200 jobs in November, an increase of 1 percent. Government employment, meanwhile, grew by 400 positions, or 0.6 percent
Leisure and hospitality employment was unchanged overall. Goods-producing categories such as construction and manufacturing posted a 200-job decline, or about half a percent.
California's unadjusted unemployment rate dropped a tenth of 1 percent to land at 3.9 percent in November, while the national rate remained 3.5 percent.
An investment firm out of Bellevue, Wash. has formed a Bakersfield-based entity composed of three Central Valley irrigation companies.
The companies acquired by Arable Capital Partners are Hydratec Inc., based in Delano; Lodi Pump & Irrigation, based in Lodi; and Universal Irrigation & Supply, based in Bakersfield.
The three companies are now known collectively as Laurel Agriculture + Water Solutions.
Arable invests in food and agriculture companies. It said in a news release that it aims to hold strategic investments for at least 15 years.
