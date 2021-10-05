Business roundup: Hurtado bill gives farmworkers better access to child care; Tejon Ranch's legal opponents drop appeal

Farmworkers will get better access to child care under a new law by state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger.
SB 393, the Farmworker Access to Childcare Act, directs resources to the Migrant Childcare Alternative Payment Program so that such workers can gain access to child care in any county in the state.
Authored by Hurtado and signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the legislation addresses the payment program's "unique operational costs," including the need for five satellite offices allowing farmworkers to get child care, according to a news release by Hurtado. It said the new law also aligns the program's funding stream with other voucher-based child-care programs.
"Our migrant farmworkers uproot their lives to provide the food we eat — they are the backbone of our community," Hurtado said in the release. "Their travel to meet our needs leads to instability and unreliability when it comes to childcare options."
Opponents of Tejon Ranch Co.'s efforts to build upscale housing in the Lebec area have walked away from an appeal they filed after a December court loss.
The company announced Tuesday that plaintiffs including the Center for Biological Diversity and Wishtoyo Foundation never filed legal briefs with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as they said they planned to do after defendants Tejon Ranch and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service prevailed in a Dec. 4 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Cormac J. Carney.
The plaintiffs had filed an April 2019 challenge to a multi-species habitat conservation plan that, when it was approved in 2013, covered parts of Tejon Ranch.
Their withdrawal removes a legal hurdle to the Lebec-based agribusiness and real estate development company's plan for Tejon Mountain Village, which would put more than 3,400 homes, 750 hotel rooms and two golf courses near Frazier Park.
A locally produced webinar starting at noon Wednesday will examine options small business owners have when they decide it's time to retire or sell their enterprises.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Michael Balstad, a certified exit-planning advisor who plans to talk about owner readiness and the price of procrastination, according to a SBDC news release.
It says business owners have options for creating a smooth transition for retirement and for selling their business. Attendees of the hourlong webinar will receive a copy of Balstad's e-book, "Exit & Succession."
There will be opportunities for participants to ask questions live during the event. Registration is free online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief82.
Kern County entrepreneurs looking to start a new business or expand an existing one are invited to use an online platform customized to connect them with local resources.
The Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship has partnered with tech platform Startup Space to make the service available for free to local entrepreneurs of all kinds.
Launch events are taking place locally through Friday. Interested parties can register to participate at https://startupspace.app/hub/KITE.
KITE's "hub" is accessible through the group's online portal at gokite.org. The mobile app itself can be downloaded from any app store, or at http://startupspace.app.