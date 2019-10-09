An operation thought to be the world's largest ice cream plant, the Nestle USA Inc. manufacturing facility at 7301 District Blvd., will soon shed nearly a dozen employees as part of a reorganization, the company has announced.
The first permanent layoffs are expected to take place Nov. 15, Nestle said, adding that all 11 positions, from delivery drivers and merchandisers to sales positions, will be eliminated by Jan. 1. It emphasized the more than 800-worker facility will continue to operate.
Nestle notified the Kern County board of Supervisors of the layoffs plan in a letter Sept. 16. The company did not respond to a request for more information about the layoffs.
One of Kern's largest oil producers, California Resources Corp., recently laid off an undisclosed number of local workers.
Blaming recent oil prices, Chatsworth-based CRC confirmed the layoffs by email but declined to state the number of people affected.
“California Resources Corporation is constantly reviewing our organizational effectiveness to deliver value," it stated. "Given the commodity price environment, we have reduced staffing levels through attrition, voluntary retirement and layoffs. We are proud of the dedication of our workforce as we continue to take the steps necessary to provide affordable, reliable and secure energy to Californians.”
Bank of America has opened a new kind of branch in Old Town Kern.
The company said its "community financial center" at 1201 Baker St. employs only bilingual workers, many of them from surrounding neighborhood. With a new layout, wifi and interactive flatscreen monitors, the idea is to offer poor residents help with budgeting, saving and other free financial tips.
The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank has established more than 650 community financial centers since 2016, including in Dinuba, Salinas and East Los Angeles.
Chinese home furnishings company Healthcare Co. Ltd. has agreed to pay $68.4 million for Mor Furniture for Less, the 36-store, San Diego-based chain that owns a store by the same name at 2200 Wible Road.
Healthcare Co.'s news release on the acquisition, set to close before November, said the company based in Rugao, China owns 20 holding companies around the world. It said the Mor purchase will help the company better understand U.S. retailers and customers.
"The direct day-to-day contact with consumers through Mor's vibrant retail locations gives us the opportunity to gather critical information about consumer shopping behavior in the U.S.," Healthcare CEO and Chairman James Ni said in the release.
Mor, founded in 1977, says it operates 33 stores in seven western states.
Bakersfield journalist Lois Henry has launched a website offering news about water in the San Joaquin Valley.
The independent, nonprofit site SJV Water is located online at www.sjvwater.org. Readers can sign up there for regular updates or paid subscriptions.
Bakersfield College has scheduled a third annual Agriculture Career Expo to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at its Panorama Drive campus.
The event includes a career fair and breakout sessions on opportunities to work in the ag industry.
