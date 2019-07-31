Bakersfield police department continued its investigation Wednesday into an incident involving a local business owner who chased two suspicious people off his property, confronted them and then shot one on Tuesday.
At about 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of two suspicious people on a business property located at the 1400 block of Easton Drive. Shortly after the initial report, the business owner told BPD the two people fled in a vehicle and he was chasing the two down in his own car. Several officers responded to the situation.
A confrontation between the two people and the business owner occurred after the fleeing vehicle went into the Kern River near Truxtun Avenue and Mohawk Street. The business owner fired a gun, striking one. The other person fled on foot and was not found by BPD.
BPD arrived after the shooting occurred and immediately sought medical aid for the shooting victim. The business owner stayed on scene and cooperated with police. No arrests have been made.
The shooting victim is at Kern Medical Center and is listed in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robles at 326-3953, BPD at 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
