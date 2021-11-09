Business help for veterans will be focus of SBDC webinar

A veterans business development officer with the U.S. Small Business Administration will join an hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday to discuss programs and services the agency makes available to former members of the military.
Iraqi War veteran Luisana Martinez, who works with the SBA's Fresno district, will speak with the host of the free webinar, Kelly Bearden, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
The webinar will also provide updates on pandemic recovery programs, including forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the final round of the California Relief Grant program.
Participants will be able to ask questions. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief87.