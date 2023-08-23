A vocal business coalition has formed in opposition to the city of Bakersfield's efforts to introduce a climate action plan critics say would raise housing costs, jeopardize local petroleum production and carry other negative impacts to Kern County's economy.

Representatives of the group, which includes three local chambers of commerce, two oil industry trade groups and several real estate-related organizations, spoke at a City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon asking that the plan be shelved rather than proceed with what they called an unnecessary concession to state priorities.