A vocal business coalition has formed in opposition to the city of Bakersfield's efforts to introduce a climate action plan critics say would raise housing costs, jeopardize local petroleum production and carry other negative impacts to Kern County's economy.
Representatives of the group, which includes three local chambers of commerce, two oil industry trade groups and several real estate-related organizations, spoke at a City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon asking that the plan be shelved rather than proceed with what they called an unnecessary concession to state priorities.
City Manager Christian Clegg defended the effort, saying that if the proposed document now up for public comment is not adopted, then the city will have no choice but to address related sustainability concerns in its General Plan, also up for review.
Members of the council said in response that much refinement remains to be done before the 108-page document can be adopted, but that they appreciated the public feedback. Some, though, made clear they're leaning against the plan.
Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman expressed concern the plan could hurt the economy and expose the city to lawsuits, while Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray said she agrees with the document's opponents, especially with regard to impacts on the local oil and gas industry.
"We have to do anything we can to try to protect our (oil and gas) industry over time," she said.
The draft presents two goals: reduce greenhouse gas emissions through measures such as "decarbonizing" new and existing homes, and build community resilience for adapting to climate change.
Among steps proposed to achieve these goals are conversion of single-family and multifamily residences to all-electric heating and cooking, expansion of local electric vehicle charging infrastructure and possible development of a light rail system connecting disadvantaged communities to higher education and employment centers.
Before the plan could take effect, it would have to be considered by the city Planning Commission and then the City Council in a process expected to take at least several months.
A letter the business coalition sent to Clegg on Tuesday called for eliminating the action plan and focusing on a General Plan that "doesn't tie our hands to speculative future requirements from the state of California."
"Our greatest concern is for the economic vitality of our city and the prosperity of all its residents, especially those in disadvantaged communities and low-income households," the letter stated. It went on to say the group had been unaware until early August of the document's public review period, which opened July 10.
The coalition is walking a fine line between skepticism of the Newsom administration's ambitious climate priorities, aimed at phasing out petroleum production, and the local oil and gas industry's embrace of carbon capture and sequestration as a way of fighting climate change in a way that could produce good-paying jobs and generate tax revenue in support of Kern County government.
At Wednesday's council meeting, public relations professional Emmet McCormick spoke on behalf of Kern Citizens for Energy, saying the proposed climate action plan would hurt Bakersfield's economic vitality, in particular by hurting the local oil and gas industry.
Former City Councilman Russell Johnson, representing Associated Builders and Contractors, told the council the group opposes the plan. He asked that the council not go beyond existing climate mandates from Sacramento.
Nick Hill, CEO of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, said he didn't think enough research went into the draft plan's impact on the minority community, which he noted might struggle to pay for transitioning homes from natural gas to electric.
"That would hurt them the most," he said.
CEO Derek Sprague of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors told the council the plan would revive a form of property tax bill financing that threatened to put people out of their homes until BAR led a campaign against it.
Ward 4 City Councilman Bob Smith said he would recommend against going beyond state climate mandates — "and I think that that's where we'll probably end up. But it's great to have community involvement and community feedback."
Clegg noted in an interview before the meeting that the city could lose out on state money if it fails to adopt certain sustainability measures contained in the draft.
Residential decarbonization is coming to California one way or the other, he said, though there's some discretion on how it is carried out locally.
He noted two meetings have been convened to go over the action plan, one in October and another in the spring. Clearly there's more work ahead to show the public what's being proposed, he said.
"The fact that people feel like we didn't engage enough means we need to engage more," Clegg said.