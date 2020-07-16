Four passengers who witnessed the fatal shooting of a fellow passenger and the wounding of others aboard a Greyhound bus earlier this year filed a lawsuit in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday asking for compensatory damages from the nationwide bus carrier.
The complaint was filed by the national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman on behalf of four passengers, Sarah Crist, Mark Grabban, Yashirah Foy, and Efrain Zabaleta Lopez, Sr.
The seemingly random attack occurred on a Los Angeles-to-San Francisco route at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, as the bus travelled north on the Grapevine on Interstate 5 in southern Kern County.
The complaint accuses defendants Greyhound Lines Inc. of Dallas, Texas, and sister company First Group America Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, of negligence for allowing a belligerent man with a loaded firearm to board a bus transporting dozens of passengers.
None of the four plaintiffs were injured by the gunfire. At least not physically. But the lawsuit claims the plaintiffs suffered and continue to suffer severe emotional trauma that will continue to negatively impact their lives as a result of Greyhound’s negligence.
A call to Greyhound media relations was not immediately returned Thursday.
Attorney Clay Robbins III, a Baum Hedlund lawyer and the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, told The Californian he has litigated two other similar cases against Greyhound in the past, and the bus lines' stance on the implementation of pre-board screening and other measures designed to enhance passenger safety have changed little.
Greyhound could and should employ an onboard security guard on all routes, install stationary and handheld metal detectors to screen incoming passengers for weapons, and other security enhancements, Robbins said.
"Instead, they continue to prioritize profit over the safety of passengers, and as a result, preventable incidents like this one continue to happen," he said in a statement.
According to plaintiffs' allegations, at just before midnight on Feb. 2, 42 passengers boarded the Greyhound bus at Union Station in Los Angeles for a trip with scheduled stops in Avenal and Oakland before reaching its final destination of San Francisco. The only Greyhound official on the bus was the driver.
Among the passengers was the assailant who, according to the plaintiffs, exhibited behavior indicating he was either mentally unstable, under the influence of intoxicants, or both. Despite what passengers described as aggressive or aberrant behavior, the assailant boarded the bus, apparently while in possession of a loaded firearm.
In the early hours of the morning, the assailant, later identified as Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, stood up in a pitch-black bus and, according to plaintiffs, shouted a series of expletives before pulling out a handgun and firing wildly. Numerous shots rang out within the bus, and yet the bus driver continued to drive. Eventually the bus driver stopped and the assailant walked off the bus, only to be arrested soon afterward without incident.
The dead passenger was identified as 51-year-old Lurbis Elena Vence, from Colombia. Two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.
"Greyhound's position is that this is extraordinarily unusual," Robbins said. "We know that is not true."
According to Robbins, assaults on Greyhound buses occur nationwide about once a month, sometimes between two passengers, sometimes between a passenger and the driver.
"More needs to be done," he said. "It's not that much of a reach" to wand passengers before boarding.
