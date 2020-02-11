An employment fair scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday is aimed at filling positions — or in some cases, lining up candidates for possible future openings — at Bakersfield's public bus system.
Golden Empire Transit District says it hopes to hire bus operators and "relief" drivers, as well as maintenance positions and bus cleaners, at a six-hour "Job Fair Open House" at its campus at 1830 Golden State Ave.
"GET offers a stable career, great benefits, competitive wages and an excellent training program for (its) employees," the district said in a news release.
Marketing Manager Janet Sanders said the district is looking for job candidates for several reasons. It needs backup drivers for when its regular operators call in sick, plus it wants to make sure it can fill positions that may open as existing employees move on.
There's also a chance, she said, that GET will expand in a way that requires hiring new workers. One way that may happen is if the district decides to expand its on-demand RYDE system, which now operates only in southwest Bakersfield. She said such an expansion "is in discussion."
Job interviews will be conducted Wednesday on the spot, GET said, advising job applicants to bring a resume and be ready to present a high school diploma or equivalent and a print-out of a Department of Motor Vehicles K4 form.
It said applicants for driving jobs will also need to be able to get and maintain a valid Class B California driver's license with passenger and air brake endorsements. They will also need a driving record acceptable to GET's insurance underwriter and have the ability to obtain and keep a medical certificate.
Anyone looking for information about career opportunities at GET is urged to call 324-9874 or fill out an online application at getbus.org/careers. Employment applications can be picked up at 1830 Golden State Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.