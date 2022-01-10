Burglary investigation leads to a handful of arrests

Kern Valley deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress Sunday afternoon ended up arresting five individuals on suspicion of a number of different charges, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies arrived around 4 p.m. at an address in the 2600 block of Rembach Avenue in Bodfish, according to the release. During their investigation, deputies reported finding an illegal unregistered firearm, drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics. Deputies detained several people and authored a search warrant for the property. During their search, deputies also reported finding additional illegal narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and an additional firearm.
Deputies ultimately arrested five individuals: Viktor Chununov, 32, of Los Angeles; Jason Silva, 40, of Canoga Park; and Katya Skerczak, 32, of Canoga Park, were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the KCSO release. Shannon Rhodes, 34, of Woodland Hills, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance. Jeffrey Rythenbeck, 55, of Marina Del Rey, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.