The Bureau of Land Management will lift its fire restrictions on Friday due to reduced fire conditions.
The restriction will be lifted for approximately 650,000 acres of managed public lands in Kern, Fresno, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Tulare, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Easing of fire restriction will affect all BLM-managed areas. Some areas include the Carrizo Plain National Monument, Lake Isabella, and Kennedy Meadows.
The public is reminded to remain cautious when recreating on public lands to help prevent a wildfire.
For more information visit readyforwildfire.org/Prevent-Wildfire.
