Fire restrictions will be lifted on public lands in Kern County, along with the counties of Fresno, Kings, Madera San Luis Obispo and Tulare, on Dec. 4, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Bakersfield field office.
A total of 640,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands are expected to change their designation on that date.
Reduced wildland fire conditions led to the change.
In its announcement, BLM reminded the public to remain cautious when recreating on public lands to prevent a fire.
