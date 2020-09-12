The Bureau of Land Management has issued a reminder that target shooting is banned on all BLM-managed public lands in the Central California District — including in Kern County — because of wildland fire danger.
The restriction is in place until further notice, BLM's Central California District said in a news release.
"The ban includes all forms of recreational shooting," it said. "The only exception is those individuals with a valid State of California hunting license and being actively engaged in the legal take or pursuit of game and non-game species in accordance with current California hunting regulations."
It noted that hunting on BLM public lands is managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Find more information at https://wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
