Under the partial government shutdown that began Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management, Small Business Administration and other agencies have stopped or reduced services.
There was no answer at the BLM's Bakersfield office Monday, but a message on its website said, "In the event of a lapse in appropriations, the Bureau of Land Management will be closed."
The message goes on to say, "For your planning purposes, the majority of BLM-managed lands remain accessible to visitors; however access may change without notice. Please be aware that there may be no BLM-provided visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities or road maintenance."
The Bakersfield field office manages 612,000 acres of public lands that stretch from the California Coast to the crest of the Sierra Nevada range, among other lands.
The Small Business Administration, which has delivered millions of loans, loan guarantees, contracts, counseling sessions and other forms of assistance to small businesses, announced on Twitter Saturday it was shutting down.
"Due to the lapse of government funding, SBA will remain inactive until further notice," the message reads. "We apologize for any inconveniences and we look forward to assisting you when we return."
And those traveling for the holidays may want to cancel plans to national parks.
The National Park Service says in its 2018 contingency plan that it will "suspend all activities and secure national park facilities that operate using appropriations that are now lapsed, except for those that are essential to respond to emergencies involving the safety of human life or the protection of property."
Most parks won't have Park Service-provided services such as restrooms, trash collection or road maintenance.
Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in Keene will remain open, but there will be no park services provided and the visitor center will be closed, according to its website.
