Bureau of Land Management lifts some seasonal fire restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management’s Bakersfield office announced Wednesday the lifting of seasonal fire restrictions, effective immediately on BLM-managed public lands in east central Fresno, west central Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo and Tulare counties, due to reduced wildland fire conditions.
The easing of fire restrictions will allow campfires outside developed campgrounds at BLM-managed recreational areas, including the Carrizo Plain National Monument, Chimney Peak, Kennedy Meadows, Keysville, Lake Isabella, San Joaquin River Gorge and Three Rivers.
Fire restrictions will remain in effect on approximately 10,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which neighbor Los Padres National Forest, until Jan. 1. Year-round statewide fire restrictions, issued on April 28, 2020, also remain in effect.
For specific questions, please contact the Bakersfield Field Office at 661-391-6000.