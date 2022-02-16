Bumpy weather greets almond bloom

BLOOM FACTS

One of the world's biggest and most beautiful pollination events has begun in Kern County.

For the next four to six weeks, an estimated 2 million hives comprising billions of bees from across the country will spread out across Central Valley almond orchards gathering pollen and pollinating trees.

According to the Almond Board of California, only five places in the world have the right kind of Mediterranean climate suitable to growing almonds.

Generally starting in mid-February and continuing through early March, it said, trees produce about 20,000 blossoms each for a total of up to 6 million flowers per acre.

Each flower is receptive to pollen for about one to three days, the board estimates. Bees can strip an orchard of pollen by mid-afternoon some days before returning to their hive for the night, it said, adding that the cycle continues as orchards produce new pollen daily.

Every year in the Bakersfield area, tourists flock to local almond orchards to snap photos and take in the snow-like majesty of rows of trees flowering white.

Orchard owners and managers generally ask visitors to stay off private orchards, partly because of bees, pesticides and ongoing farming operations. Their advice is that tourists stay in their cars.

For people who want to drive by and enjoy the view, Visit Bakersfield recommends taking 7th Standard Road a few miles west of Highway 99, or Snow Road between Highway 43 and Zerker Road. Kimberlina Road near Wasco is also promising, it says.

Other organizations suggest Highway 43 between Interstate 5 and Shafter, as well as Highway 58 between Highway 43 and I-5. Blogger Claire Aucella recommends driving Panama Lane near I-5, as well as around Coffee and 7th Standard roads.