Avid local cyclist Pete Wollesen has ridden past the spot countless times. But on Thursday, "the spot" had changed seemingly overnight.
"Have you seen the destruction of the riparian habitat that is happening right now in the riverbed at the Park at Riverwalk?" he tweeted Thursday. "The city is turning one of the prettiest places in the city into a moonscape. Bulldozers are there as I write this."
Indeed the greenscape had been replaced by a denuded brownscape. Earthmoving bulldozers were there moving across the dry river.
Joe Conroy, public information officer at the Bakersfield city manager’s office reached out to the city's Water Resources Manager Art Chianello, who said the scraping of the river bottom is part of an "emergency sand redistribution" project.
"Water Resources personnel, with assistance from a contractor, is redistributing sand and removing non-native vegetation in the Kern River channel 1,000 feet upstream and 1,000 feet downstream from the Bellevue Weir," Conroy said in an email.
"This needs to be done as soon as possible due to higher snowpack in the Kern River Basin," he said.
More storms will bring more sand and debris, which could damage state highway bridges and weir structures that cross the Kern River channel.
"The Bellevue area is already impacted by existing excess sand, debris and vegetation, which will affect the Bellevue Weir’s ability to function correctly when future water is delivered," Conroy said.
The work, which started on Wednesday, is expected to be completed in about three weeks.
The different viewpoints seem to come down to that age-old question: Is the Kern River, as it moves through Bakersfield, a natural riparian ecosystem, a recreational magnet that could improve the city's image, or a "channel" used to carry water efficiently and safely?
Wollesen said it should have a combination of uses.
"Los Angeles decided long ago that the LA River was a conveyance system, but it is now spending over $1 Billion to try to restore it, or at least parts of it, to a more natural state," he said.
"The Kern River channel needs to be clear of brush and debris to ensure that potential floodwaters do not overflow, but I don’t think that means that the entire corridor has to be stripped clean of anything green," he said.
The Kern River Parkway Foundation for more than 45 years has fought against the idea that the river through town is merely a conveyance system. Thirty miles of parkway and a bike path running from Lake Ming to the Buena Vista Aquatic Area are clear evidence that the foundation's efforts have borne fruit.
"Bakersfield Water Resources does riverbed maintenance this time of year, in order to fulfill their obligation to keep the river flowing," the foundation said on its Facebook page. "They often bulldoze the grooves in the riverbed to smooth it and help water flow."
But two photos provided by the group show a "before" and "after" of the area in question.
"Was this hideous scraping really necessary?" the foundation asks. "Surely this could have been done in a less brutal manner. That was one of the prettiest views in town. It's a shame that these native black willows were ripped up. There must be a better way to maintain the riverbed."
Bill Cooper, founder of the parkway foundation, said he's been encouraged of late by how well the city has been working with proponents of a greener, healthier river corridor. And while he expressed concerns with the way the bulldozers are being used, he said he expects cooperation and communication to continue to improve.
"I'm encouraged by the new people at the city," he said. "I think over the next few years we're going be working together in more effective ways.
"We have one of the biggest urban parkways in the country," he said. "We should all know that."
