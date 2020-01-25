Avid local cyclist Pete Wollesen has ridden past the spot countless times. But on Thursday, "the spot" had changed seemingly overnight.
"Have you seen the destruction of the riparian habitat that is happening right now in the riverbed at the Park at (River Walk)?" he tweeted Thursday. "The city is turning one of the prettiest places in the city into a moonscape. Bulldozers are there as I write this."
Indeed the greenscape had been replaced by a denuded brownscape. Earthmoving bulldozers were there moving across the dry river.
Joe Conroy, public information officer at the Bakersfield city manager’s office, reached out to city Water Resources Manager Art Chianello, who said the scraping of the river bottom is part of an "emergency sand redistribution" project.
"Water Resources personnel, with assistance from a contractor, is redistributing sand and removing non-native vegetation in the Kern River channel 1,000 feet upstream and 1,000 feet downstream from the Bellevue Weir," Conroy said in an email.
"This needs to be done as soon as possible due to higher snowpack in the Kern River Basin," he said.
More storms will bring more sand and debris, which could damage state highway bridges and weir structures that cross the Kern River channel.
"The Bellevue area is already impacted by existing excess sand, debris and vegetation, which will affect the Bellevue Weir’s ability to function correctly when future water is delivered," Conroy said.
The work, which started on Wednesday, is expected to be completed in about three weeks.
The different viewpoints seem to come down to that age-old question: Is the Kern River, as it moves through Bakersfield, a natural riparian ecosystem, a recreational magnet that could improve the city's image, or a "channel" used to carry water efficiently and safely?
Wollesen said it should have a combination of uses.
"Los Angeles decided long ago that the LA River was a conveyance system, but it is now spending over $1 Billion to try to restore it, or at least parts of it, to a more natural state," he said.
"The Kern River channel needs to be clear of brush and debris to ensure that potential floodwaters do not overflow, but I don’t think that means that the entire corridor has to be stripped clean of anything green," he said.
The Kern River Parkway Foundation for more than 45 years has fought against the idea that the river through town is merely a conveyance system. Thirty miles of parkway and a bike path running from Lake Ming to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area are clear evidence that the foundation's efforts have borne fruit.
"Bakersfield Water Resources does riverbed maintenance this time of year, in order to fulfill their obligation to keep the river flowing," the foundation said on its Facebook page. "They often bulldoze the grooves in the riverbed to smooth it and help water flow."
But two photos provided by the group show a "before" and "after" of the area in question.
"Was this hideous scraping really necessary?" the foundation asks. "Surely this could have been done in a less brutal manner. That was one of the prettiest views in town. It's a shame that these native black willows were ripped up. There must be a better way to maintain the riverbed."
Bill Cooper, founder of the parkway foundation, said he's been encouraged of late by how well the city has been working with proponents of a greener, healthier river corridor. And while he expressed concerns with the way the bulldozers are being used, he said he expects cooperation and communication to continue to improve.
"I'm encouraged by the new people at the city," he said. "I think over the next few years we're going be working together in more effective ways.
"We have one of the biggest urban parkways in the country," he said. "We should all know that."
(5) comments
it sounds delightful in print.... not so much when photographed.....thanks Art...thanks Tenneco.....Wiki...The Kern River Parkway is primarily a natural preserve in Bakersfield, California. It runs the length of the Kern River from the mouth of the Kern Canyon to Interstate 5. At 6,000 acres, it is the largest municipal park in the county. The parkway was created in 1976 when the city purchased all assets related to the Kern River from Tenneco West.
Park description[edit]
There are two trails through the park. On the north is an equestrian trail. The trail on the south is known as a jogging trail, but can also be used with non-motorized forms of transportation.[1] In addition, there is a bike path (Kern River Parkway Trail) that runs from Alfred Harrell Highway in the Northeast to Enos Lane in the Southwest. There are several staging areas located throughout the park. A series of call boxes are placed along the length of the bike path.[2]
Several lakes exist in the parkway. Also, some areas either next to, on inside the parkway have been developed into more formal parks. They are: Beach Park, Hart Park, The Park at River Walk, River Oaks Park, and Yokuts Park.[2]
Is this all people have to worry about ? Get a life already !!
Shaving off sand and vegetation will help more water sink down to the underlying aquifer. Water is money and the City of Bakersfield, its residents and taxpayers, have an interest in the aquifer. More interesting/ controversial perhaps is underground water a public asset, like a natural resource, administered in trust by our governmental agencies. Or, say in eastern Kern, can landowners suck it up to grow pistachios in the desert, even if it means depleting Ridgecrest residents (or leaving them at long term risk)? Complicated questions.
How will we ever survive without the riparian habitat...?
Um, doesn’t the riparian habitat of that portion of the river mostly consist of feral citizens?
