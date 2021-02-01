The Kern County Public Works Department will hold a free bulky waste collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, in Lamont. It will be held at the David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St.
Bulky waste can include refrigerators, appliances, mattresses and furniture and make up a significant amount of the waste found at illegal dumpsites throughout the county. Public Works puts on the collection events to try to prevent illegal dumping.
Items not accepted at the event include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste. It is for residential waste only.
Motorists are reminded to tarp or secure their load before driving.
Can't make it to the event? Public Works says residents in unincorporated metro Bakersfield can call 322-6863 for up to two items per month. Those in the metro Bakersfield area can schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup. Those in city of Bakersfield limits can call 326-3114 for up to two items every three months.