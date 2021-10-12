Bulky waste pickup events scheduled for Oct. 23

The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting bulky waste collection events on Oct. 23 for unwanted household bulky waste items.
Three locations will be used for bulky waste collection. The locations include:
- Meadows Field International Terminal: 1401 Skyway Drive.
- Kern Medical: 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.
- Kern County Fairgrounds: 1142 S. P St.
All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bulky waste includes items such as refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills, and other large household items.
Items that will not be accepted include demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
The event is free of charge and the Salvation Army will be on hand to accept donations of items that can be reused.
Residents of unincorporated Kern County areas can also schedule two bulky waste pickups per month by calling 661-322-6863.