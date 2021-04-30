Bulky waste drop-offs to be held Saturday

Get rid of your bulky waste the right way Saturday — and not illegally on the side of the road.
Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division will have two pop-up bulky item drive-thru events, from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be at the parking lots of Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road, and the Maya Cinemas, 1000 California Ave. Be prepared to unload your own items.
Items accepted include furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and barbecue grills. Items that won't be accepted include propane tanks, construction materials or debris, any item with refrigerant, items weighting more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.
The last event on April 17 collected more than 20,000 pounds worth of items.