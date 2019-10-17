Kern County Public Works will be hosting its annual Bulky Waste Collection Event on Saturday in an effort to prevent illegal dumping, according to a news release.
Three locations will be accepting bulky waste items such as stoves, refrigerators, mattresses, washers, dryers, and other large items. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the release.
Items that will not be accepted are construction waste, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste, demolition and remodeling waste, according to the release.
Kern County residents can drop off their unwanted bulky waste at the following locations:
- Roberts Lane Transfer Station, located at 1900 Roberts Lane (entrance on Ward St.)
- Kern Medical, located at 1700 Mt. Vernon, in the Flower Street parking lot
- Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 South P Street parking lot, northwest corner
Residents in the unincorporated Metro-Bakersfield area can schedule a curb-side pickup for up to two items per month by calling 322-6863. For more information visit www.kernpublicworks.com or on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
