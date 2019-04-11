Kern County Public Works and Kern Refuse Haulers will be hosting a bulky waste collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at three locations throughout metro Bakersfield.
The locations are:
- Robert Lane Transfer Station at 1900 Roberts Lane
- Kern Medical Center at 1700 Mt. Vernon Drive in the Flower Street parking lot
- Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St. parking lot, northwest corner
The locations will be accepting residential bulky waste items such as unwanted refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, mattresses, water heaters and other large items.
All items will be accepted at no charge. The Salvation Army will be available to accept donations of items that can be reused.
Items not accepted at the collection include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, household trash, green waste and hazardous waste.
No commercial waste will be accepted.
The collection event is part of an effort to prevent illegal dumping.
Residents in unincorporated metro Bakersfield are also able to schedule curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items per month by calling 661-322-6863.
