'Building that strong community': Event celebrates the life of MLK, unity

There are a lot of ways to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., just as there are a lot of days on which one can celebrate him.

Organizers at Belle Terrace Park on Saturday demonstrated that the celebration of Dr. King, and his message of social justice, exists well beyond the third Monday in January.

