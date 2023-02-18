'Building that strong community': Event celebrates the life of MLK, unity

There are a lot of ways to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., just as there are a lot of days on which one can celebrate him.
Organizers at Belle Terrace Park on Saturday demonstrated that the celebration of Dr. King, and his message of social justice, exists well beyond the third Monday in January.
“We got rained out last month,” said Manuel Carrizalez, executive director of Stay Focused Ministries, which organized the event. “So now we’re celebrating both Black History Month and Dr. King’s birthday today.”
Festivities began as early as 10:30 a.m., with several vendors setting up activity-based booths and a local group of low-rider enthusiasts parking in formation on the lawn. Organizers and vendors offered free food, teddy bears and even haircuts to those patient enough to wait in line.
“It’s a wonderful event,” said Karla Sandifer, a resident and volunteer with the California Avenue Church of Christ. “We love bringing the community together and bringing awareness.”
In between the live music and speeches, the stage and front lawn hosted a series of contests — from dance competitions to balloon popping relays.
One speaker, Art Lajos, said that 36 years ago, he sat in a prison cell. “In the cell next to me was the man I was supposed to take out,” he said. “That’s right; I was an assassin for organized crime.”
The community event was put on by the Bakersfield City School District, in collaboration with Stay Focused Ministries, Community Action Partnership of Kern and SHEPower Leadership as well as various churches and nonprofit organizations.
“We want to bring a lot of hope to the southeast (Bakersfield) families,” Carrizalez said. “Encourage them to never quit, never give up. And to let them know that we care about them, we believe in them.”
Carrizalez said he grew up three blocks from Belle Terrace Park, where the event was held. He’s been organizing the MLK celebration for 30 years, soon after he became a pastor in 1991.
“This area is really in dire need,” Carrizalez said. “With education, you have options. A lot of (residents) here come from a broken home, (and) broken families.”
Belle Terrace sits on the border between south and southeast Bakersfield. Within a quarter mile radius border at least six different gangs. Violence is commonplace, as is skepticism toward government and news media.
“When that’s generational, that’s all they see,” Carrizalez said. “So we try to break that curse. For us, they can do great things if they choose to believe.”
Many of the organizers and guest speakers had similar stories, and were eager to offer their experiences as advice to any who would listen.
“They said nobody gets out, there’s no way possible, nobody could change,” Lajos said. “That's a lie. God has called us to be men, to be fathers, to be husbands, to be workers and to be supporters. This is what’s happening. This is manhood.”
Though the topic was King’s life and legacy, the theme of the day was of a partnership that Bakersfield city schools wants with residents.
“The urgency is to make sure that we start to build relationships with our families, because this community, historically, holds a lot of distrust,” said Mark Luque, the Bakersfield City School District superintendent. “We can’t educate our kids without our parents.”
Belle Terrace Park, for example, was a $40 million project that flanks Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and is now used as a common space. The celebration on Saturday, though supported through various sponsors, was largely funded by a state-based community schools grant, which BCSD applies for on a regular basis.
“So doing an event outside of school in the park will bring parents who normally wouldn’t go past the gates,” Luque said. “It’s step one in building that strong community.”