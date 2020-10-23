The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards honor the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members. This year’s awards show will be televised Saturday on KGET-TV 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can also view the awards show on kget.com and on KGET’s Facebook page. It is presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.
There will still be that element of surprise with the winners being announced during the program. Viewers are encouraged to safely have a watch party with family and friends from the comfort of your home! Tune in to celebrate the achievements of all the nominees. The winners will be announced in Sunday's newspaper and online at Bakersfield.com.
A Better Bakersfield – Sponsored by Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
Annual Shoe Drive for the Bakersfield Homeless Center – Last year marked the 27th Anniversary that Rosco Rolnik, owner of Guarantee Shoe Center, facilitated his annual shoe drive for the Bakersfield Homeless Center. This local drive collected and donated more than 3,000 pairs of shoes.
Bakersfield Marathon – In just four years, the Bakersfield Marathon, put on by nonprofit Active Bakersfield Alliance, has helped to transform the image of our community by producing a world-class marathon. Last year, runner participation grew 50 percent to nearly 3,000 runners.
Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference – Each year the executive board of the BWBC hosts a one-day business conference that brings together speakers covering topics like business, leadership, entrepreneurship, fitness, self-care and more. Last year was the 30th Anniversary of the conference.
Light a Candle for a Loved One – This event, put on by Be Finally Free, brings community awareness to the addiction epidemic. In 2019, there were nearly 500 people, who participated in a candlelight vigil walk around The Park at Riverwalk to celebrate those who have overcome addiction, give hope to those still battling and honor those who lost their battle.
Drive Thru & Dine – Leadership Bakersfield, Centro 18 (now known as Chef Lino’s Grill & Catering) and The Mission at Kern County collaborated by selling fajita salads to the community. The Second Annual Drive Thru & Dine Fundraiser collected more than $2,000 to provide supplies and equipment to The Mission’s kitchen.
Farm to Table(aux) Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County – In its fourth year, Farm to Table(aux) was the best yet. This event raised more than $250,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. This event also showcases the Club's talented artists.
Give Big Kern – One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County – This local online day of giving, hosted by the Kern Community Foundation, celebrated its fourth year in a big way. On May 7, 2019, Give Big Kern raised nearly $430,000 from 2,800 donors and secured more than 88,000 volunteer pledged hours for 114 participating charities.
Free Rides for the Holidays – The Golden Empire Transit District had a lot of happy riders during the entire month of December. There were more than 600,000 riders on the fixed-route bus service. Free rides meant residents could save their money or spend it on loved ones.
Keep Bakersfield Beautiful – This committee continues to engage several thousand volunteers year after year to help make Bakersfield an even better place to live, work and visit. In 2019, volunteers put in more than 17,000 hours to clean-up about 385,000 pounds of litter while others planted flowers and painted public trash cans.
Leaders in Life Youth Conference – Each year, more than 120 middle and high school students throughout Kern County plan one of the largest youth conferences in the nation. This one-day event hosted by Kern County Superintendent of Schools for the past 21 years has grown to almost 2,000 students.
Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair – This free community event, put on by the Kern County Department of Child Support Services, is held each August and welcomes thousands of school-aged children, who each receive a backpack with school supplies and help obtaining essential resources.
Architecture & Design – Sponsored by Emser Tile
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
Artisan Square at Froehlich Ranch – This beautiful 15-acre retail center, located on the corner of Allen and Brimhall roads, includes quality shopping, restaurants, health and beauty storefronts, banking, a gym and urgent care center. There is also a fountain with outdoor gathering spaces.
Bakersfield College’s Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center – This brand new, 4,700-square-foot center is named after Vernon Valenzuela, a Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient with strong ties to BC. It serves as a hub on campus where students can utilize the center’s tutoring room, conference room with whiteboards and TV, lounge area, coffee bar, kitchen utilities, computer area and outdoor patio.
Countryside Market & Restaurants – With a cost of more than $4 million, no expense was spared to create this market and gas station; from its custom concrete flooring to rustic wood beam lighting, the space has a modern, farmhouse chic feel. Inside these 6,000 square feet of space houses iconic local favorites like Smith’s Bakery and Green Frog Meat Market.
Kern Health Systems – The completion of the new 112,000-square-foot building has brought all 420 employees into a single location. Centrally located on Buck Owens Boulevard, this building has a large cafeteria, board room and beautiful courtyard that can be used by other community organizations. There are also sustainable features.
Regency Club at Highgate at Seven Oaks – This elegant clubhouse is in the heart of Seven Oaks' newest active adult community Highgate Regents. Created by Castle & Cooke, this clubhouse spans more than 5,100 square feet with extensive amenities.
Smitten – The second location of this popular, locally owned and operated café opened its doors last fall in Grand Island Village. From morning caffeine meetings, to brunch with friends or date nights, this upscale coffee house doubles as a restaurant that provides a trendy atmosphere with delicious dishes.
Southern California Gas Company – In 2019, SoCalGas opened a new net-zero energy building in northwest Bakersfield. The building offers a solar energy system, storm water management, drought-resistant and climate-appropriate landscaping and a super energy-efficient air conditioning system powered by natural gas. The 31,000-square-foot building also includes an employee training facility and compressed natural gas fueling station for company and public use.
The Palms at San Lauren – This elegant property, located on Hageman Road, caters exclusively to those with assisted living and memory care needs. Its floor plan helps residents lead fulfilling lives in a warm environment that they are proud to call home.
Arts & Culture – Sponsored by Southern California Gas Company
The efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
Aliza McCracken – This local artist contributed her time and talent toward enriching the quality of life in Bakersfield. Such artistic and cultural endeavors included a Kern Literacy Council book drive, speaking and exhibition for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a display at Art Mix. McCracken also volunteered and donated 10,750 books.
Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department – The activities, projects, programs and events have impacted the lives of tens of thousands of Bakersfield residents. A few of the highlights include: The BC Indoor Drumline earning the WGI World Championship; the annual Kern Shakespeare Festival; and high school festivals and numerous performances in the community.
Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant – Last year, Bakersfield Music Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with an eight-show season at Stars Theatre Restaurant. The annual “Dancing at the Stars” competition raised funds to keep the theatre doors open and contribute to the organization's youth theatre workshops.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Performing Arts Club – Music Fusion – This hardworking and enthusiastic squad of talented youth dedicates their time to promoting goodwill. They have entertained all over Bakersfield and neighboring cities for organizations such as the American Red Cross, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, Honor Flight, Junior League, at colleges as well as private parties and company events.
Bynum and Mazzei Families – BLVD Mural – Together, the Bynum and Mazzei families sourced and funded world-renowned artist Arlin Graff to showcase a new community mural positioned in between Temblor Brewing Company and The BLVD! This colorful depiction of the local endangered San Joaquin kit fox brings attention and awareness to the unique fauna of Kern County.
Celebrities of Magic – The Celebrities of Magic series, created by magician Ron Saylor, celebrated its 100th show in June 2019. World class performers have been featured in this family-friendly series that has entertained more than 10,000 local audience members at the Gaslight Melodrama Theatre.
Hello Bakersfield – City Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Bakersfield Museum of Art Curator Rachel Magnus developed an idea to host a weekly podcast that would highlight the best of Bakersfield. Joined by Carla Barrientos and Jesús Gonzalez, the four personalities explore arts, culture and current events and focus on individuals who are making notable contributions to our community.
Jay Smith – Jay Smith performed for the Kern County Library and Bakersfield Jazz Workshop and raised money for Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment through Bakersfield’s VillageFest. Jay taught about 50 piano students a week while performing at 130 shows throughout the year with the Jay Smith Group and Mento Buru.
Kern Dance Alliance – This all-volunteer led nonprofit impacted more than 12,000 community members through enriching programs and services. KDA launched Bakersfield's first dance/movement therapy program for cancer patients and survivors; presented more than 25 dance events and provided $2,500 in community grants and scholarships.
Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County – This community gem celebrated its one-year anniversary downtown. Last year the gallery welcomed thousands of visitors, unveiled nine new portraits, provided docent jobs to veterans and added lighting and fencing outside.
Rio Açai Bowls Downtown Mural – Owners Sophia and Justin Cummings commissioned local artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova to paint this colorful mural at their downtown location on Chester Avenue.
World Records – A few years ago, owner Pat Evans turned his iconic downtown record store into a unique music venue that offers an intimate setting for performances. Over the past couple of years, there have been a few dozen concerts, including the celebration of the 100th show of the “No Stinkin’ Service Charge Blues Series” in 2019.
Education – Sponsored by Aera Energy, LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
Bakersfield College – MESA and Umoja ASTEP Programs – The Umoja African-American Success Through Excellence and Persistence program aims to increase student success and retention rates by providing a statewide network that utilizes cultural capital to empower students. Similarly, the MESA program also increases the success rates for students in the sciences.
Erin Arriola – This inspiring instructor for the Bakersfield Adult School Culinary Arts Program works at helping students, who have little to no experience or education, on professionalism, communication, team building and job seeking skills. Students employ these skills, while serving lunch to the public at Café 1600, located in America’s Job Center.
Gustavo Luna – Owner and Director of Kern Tutoring, Luna provides quality educational training and resources to children. In his free time, Luna has volunteered to build mini libraries for students in east Bakersfield, has given various presentations to the public and is a mentor to other young professionals.
Joy O’Hara – This Foothill High School teacher works with students who have autism. Last year, O'Hara, her students and staff developed a musical adaptation of the film “The Greatest Showman” to highlight the importance of celebrating differences.
Kern Education Pledge – Local leaders have been meeting the past few years to develop a comprehensive, strategic approach to education. Last year, all 47 Kern County K-12 school districts, Kern Community College District, Taft College and Cal State Bakersfield agreed to participate in this Pledge. A common kindergarten readiness assessment was piloted in Kern County’s two largest school districts and is now used by 15 school districts.
Kern Urban Teacher Residency Program – The teacher preparation program is a partnership between Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield City School District. KUTR is dedicated to educating teacher candidates through implementation of coursework and clinical practice methods that are jointly developed by CSUB and BCSD educators.
Kern County Museum – Lori Brock Discovery Center’s STEAM Town – Thanks to the generosity of Chevron, the room that sat empty for the past seven years was rebuilt with a focus on technical education. STEAM Town is a celebration of Kern County landmark businesses while supporting the exploration of STEAM-based education.
Melissa Richert – This teacher developed and implemented a farm-to-table program at Rosedale Middle School with goals of educating students about agriculture, environmental science and healthy living through a hands-on curriculum. Students get to choose the plants they wish to grow and the dishes that they make with the produce.
Michael Russo – This instructor at Kern’s Regional Occupational Center developed and implemented a comprehensive teenage entrepreneurship program. Relying upon his 30-plus years of experience as a small business owner and 25-plus years as an educator, Russo challenges and engages students to embrace “the entrepreneurial mindset” and to launch actual for-profit and nonprofit microbusinesses while still in school.
Kern High School District – Construction Trades Program at the Regional Occupation Center – Through the leadership of Kern High School superintendents and ROC administrators, the construction trades, along with other career readiness programs, were created to serve our local young talent to help them transition from high school into becoming productive members of our community.
Valley Strong Credit Union – Valley Strong Credit Union, formerly Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, takes great pride in doing more than what is expected of a financial institution. Over the past year, Valley Strong participated in more activities and causes than at any other time in its more than 80-year history.
Health – Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living in Bakersfield – above and beyond their normal scope or activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
Adventist Health Bakersfield AIS Cancer Center – In April 2019, the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center wanted to encourage women at the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference to take care of themselves. In honor of Diane Williams, chairwoman of the 2018 BWBC, who died from breast cancer, Adventist Health hosted a free breast screening in May where 61 patients were seen.
Art & Spirituality Center of Mercy and Memorial Hospitals – Acoustic Remedies Program – Soothing musical sounds are shared with patients and staff by trained music specialists in this program that operates at Mercy Southwest and Mercy Downtown. Listening, singing along and moving to the beat of the music, meditating and playing an instrument helps to improve physical and emotional health and well-being.
Baby Café Bakersfield – Throughout last year, Baby Café Bakersfield was pleased to welcome more than 340 families for assistance, education and clinical care in the area of infant feeding and lactation. Baby Café makes it possible for parents to breastfeed their babies longer.
Bakersfield College’s Rural Health Equity and Learning (HEAL) Collaborative – With a goal to improve the health and wellbeing of residents of Bakersfield and other Central Valley communities, BC launched Rural HEAL. This large-scale collaborative seeks to create a community-engaged research/policy center focused on advancing rural health, equity and well-being.
Bakersfield Family Medical Center/Heritage Physician Network – Second Annual Senior Health Expo – BFMC/HPN staff, senior citizens and high school volunteers came together to provide free flu shots, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure checks to more than 400 attendees. Health education professionals assisted seniors with the challenges of eating right and keeping fit.
Centric Health – One of the many contributions from Centric Health was a $2,500 check that was presented to the Bakersfield Police Activities League. This multi-specialty group practice also opened Centric Urgent Care in the southwest.
Bakersfield Recovery Services, Inc. – Lincoln Street Retreat Perinatal Services – This resource has continued to save and change the lives of pregnant women stuck in the vicious cycles of drug addiction and homelessness. Through generous community donations, the seven facility bedrooms used by the expecting mothers, and later their newborns, were remodeled refurbished and redecorated.
LVL Fitness – This fitness studio has not only brought a challenging, unique workout to Bakersfield, but owners Kristi Windtberg and Nicole Lazzerini have donated to numerous local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Orangetheory Fitness – This new fitness center wanted to paint the town orange, and they did just that. Orangetheory participated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual Turkey Trot Run that benefits the Bakersfield Homeless Center and delivered a bunch of gifts for resident families of the Ronald McDonald House.
Osteostrong Bakersfield – Chances are you have probably seen Osteostrong at countless community events to not only promote their new business but educate the public on the importance of healthy bones and how the entire human body works together. They scanned thousands of people to educate them on bone health and provided complimentary passes at several events.
Telehealthdocs Medical Group – Through its partnership with Kern Family Health Care, Telehealthdocs was able to provide additional specialty care to the under-served residents of Bakersfield and Kern County. This local business expanded to include additional services and specialty physicians for endocrinology, behavioral health and infectious disease.
Humanitarian Group – Sponsored by Chevron
A group, whose personal volunteer efforts, have made a significant impact in the community.
Bakersfield North Rotary – Since 1942, Bakersfield North Rotary has been serving and meeting the needs of North Bakersfield through community service, donations and scholarships. Last year, the BNR Foundation donated $4,000 for back-to-school shopping, granted $62,500 to 24 organizations throughout Kern County, and provided $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, who are members of the Interact Clubs from North and Frontier high schools.
Brookdale Riverwalk – This senior living community provided a Random Acts of Kindness Day. Residents and associates of Brookdale Riverwalk delivered more than 600 carnations and kindness cards to anyone they came across.
CityServe – Last year CityServe sent 210 truckloads of surplus goods from major retailers and distributed them to 109 churches of all denominations in Kern County, which resulted in 20,000 households that received help. CityServe distributed backpacks, sleeping bags and goods to help our homeless.
Flood Bakersfield Ministries, Inc. – This organization engaged with nearly 1,000 individuals and coordinated more than 2,200 volunteer hours where students and community members were able to participate in meeting the needs of people experiencing homelessness. Flood staff played a primary role in the 2019 Point-in-Time Count.
Miss Kern County – More than 100 events and nearly 2,000 hours of philanthropy and community service were served last year, while $500,000 was raised. As community influencers and leaders, they inspire, promote and create positive social change and a healthy lifestyle.
Mopars of Bakersfield – This small group of car enthusiast friends has a passion for helping others. For the past several years, they have held an annual car show to raise funds to donate to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. Last year they donated $19,000 and have helped to sponsor four rooms in the house.
Wheels 4 Bakersfield – This organization gives back to the community through generous donations from friends, who have mobility equipment that they can donate. Wheels 4 Bakersfield rehabilitates the equipment and gives it to those who are unable to afford wheelchairs and have built a loaner program for those who don’t have backup chairs.
Zero Waste Bakersfield – This eco-conscious business program highlights local businesses that make efforts to reduce waste output. Last year they mobilized 49 volunteers to clean up Hart Park, including fishing trash out of the lake and organizing a canned food drive to benefit the Renegade Food Pantry at Bakersfield College.
Humanitarian Individual – Sponsored by Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual person whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Amado Verastegui – Whenever Verastegui has a free moment, he gives his time, energy and ideas to local organizations. He serves on Kern’s American Heart Association Go Red Committee, Children First Campaign Board of Directors, volunteers to help ADAKC and also helped raise more than $20,000 for a nonprofit that provides medical services to the underserved and less fortunate.
Andrea Hansen – Celebrating 30 years in the arts industry, Hansen has devoted her life to dance and the arts. Her role as president with Kern Dance Alliance is volunteer-based because she feels a sense of responsibility to impact the future of the arts, while engaging the next generation of art leaders. She also serves on The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater Board and the Arts & Humanities Executive Advisory Council at Cal State Bakersfield.
Debbie Ormonde – As the president and founder of nonprofit Be Finally Free, Ormonde's goal is to give hope to the hopeless and restore families that have been impacted by incarceration and addiction. Last year 4,600 people in Kern County were impacted by her efforts.
Hatti Ballard – After her second battle with breast cancer two years ago, Ballard decided to quit her job and follow her dreams of operating a small business, Bliss Cookie Dough. Ballard, her husband, and son are out weekly at farmers markets to spread the word and inspire others.
Jaclyn Allen – Through her Apple Core Project and The Hens Roost Farmers Market, Allen has helped to organize monthly hot meals to the homeless. Last year she partnered with other agencies to bring healthy eating and activities to the David Nelson Pocket park in east Bakersfield.
Mari Perez-Dowling – In January 2019, Perez-Dowling attended the United Way New CEO Summit in Virginia. She was chosen as United Way Worldwide Spokesperson for media because of the work she had accomplished in such a short time and the vision of operating a modern organization. Mari also paid a visit to Capitol Hill with Congressman Kevin McCarthy and was gifted $5,000 to United Way’s education programs.
NaTesha Johnson – This humanitarian lends a hand wherever it is needed. From moderating and speaking at numerous community events to serving on boards such as The Fox Theater Foundation, Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference and Centric Health Foundation. Johnson has also helped to collect and donate backpacks to kids, turkeys to families at Thanksgiving and clothing and toys to kids at Christmas.
Ruben Rosales – Each Tuesday, Rosales and a few friends go to Hart Park to clean up the riverbed. He pays for liners, cans and tools to pick up trash for this project. Also, his fundraiser each second Sunday of the month at Happy Jack’s raised $18,000 last year for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
Renovation /Tenant Improvement – Sponsored by KGET-TV 17
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County – Armstrong Youth Center – The 22-year-old Armstrong Youth Center struggled with a leaky roof that caused portions of the center to be closed to Club members’ activities. Roof repairs had been on the Club’s wish list for many years along with adding solar. Aera Energy donated $289,000 for a new roof and rooftop solar.
Dignity Health Sports Complex – In an effort to provide a home for youth sports and mentorship, the Central Valley’s first indoor multi-sport complex has given thousands of kids a place to stay active and be safe. The campus features two weight rooms, space dedicated to leadership and education sessions and five basketball courts that can be transformed to accommodate other sports.
Dot x Ott – In April 2019, owners Jeremy and Jessica Blackwell turned their passion and dreams into a reality by opening this unique restaurant and market in downtown that uses produce from their local, organic farm. After finding their location on 18th Street, it took them months to completely get their old building up to code to provide office space, a larger kitchen and an outdoor patio.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Bakersfield Central by Marriott – A $3 million eco-friendly, interior renovation and exterior facelift was completed on this 30-year-old building, that was formerly the Clarion Hotel on Rosedale Highway. Implementing green construction standards, it included the use of natural lighting in public areas, energy efficient guest rooms with low-flow showerheads and encouraging guests to recycle.
Kern County Museum – Trolly Station Events Center – The 3,000-square-foot room was re-imagined as an 1890s waiting room in a railroad station. This new event center received updated wall surfaces, specialized lighting, a butler’s pantry and an antique bar was refurbished. The interior doors came from the historic Southern Pacific Station on Baker Street. The centerpiece is an authentic 1912 electric streetcar that used to run in east Bakersfield.
Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium – Throughout the spring and summer of 2019, the historic Memorial Stadium underwent a $12.5 million renovation with state-of-the-art features like a mondo high-performance track and football field with artificial turf.
Native Fox Collective – When sisters Amy and Kelli Davis started their remodel on the building that sits across the street from The Padre Hotel, their goal was to make their women’s clothing boutique feel like a home away from home. This now modern white building with a little rustic warmth features a cobble stone parking lot, soft whimsical green scaping and reclaimed wood features.
Rodriguez & Associates – Daniel Rodriguez and Joel Andreesen purchased the vacant building on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and M Street to house the growing law firm, Rodriguez & Associates. The project entailed converting the former gym to a modern-day law office.
Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House – The small but mighty house went through a large renovation that nearly doubled in size and now has seven guest rooms, closets for guest storage, adjoining bathrooms, a fireplace, living room, laundry room, full kitchen, storage lockers and office space for employees.
The 18hundred – When the former Security Trust Bank on the corner of 18th and Chester was purchased, the goal was to open a contemporary restaurant and bar to help make downtown Bakersfield a destination for visitors and residents to shop, dine and spend time with friends and family. The owners were careful to preserve some of the original charm of the historic building.
The Cat People – This project took almost two years to complete from fundraising the money to the design and remodel of this building. This feline sanctuary houses 78 cats and kittens in a unique environment of beautiful colors, music, aromatherapy, bridges and outdoor “catios” that were designed and renovated by volunteers.
Youth – Sponsored by Young Wooldridge, LLP
An individual or group from kindergarten to eighth grade that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Autumn Moreno – She completed more than 600 hours of community service last year and was inducted into the Miss Kern County Honor Society. She worked the Children Miracle Network telethon and spends her Fridays at Beardsley Elementary School reading to kids and helping them with classwork.
Emma Rae Sandene – Last year, she completed her fourth year of participating in the “Runnin for the House” event to benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. In just a few short weeks, she raised $2,400 through social media posts, having a yard sale and asking loved ones to make donations. At only 10 years old, she has also volunteered to help Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America.
Leah Montiel – She is a girl who loves her community and has huge empathy for those who are in need. This young girl has completed more than 180 volunteer hours serving community events like the Bakersfield Marathon and Kern Dance Alliance’s National Dance Day. She also baked cupcakes and sold them to donate almost $500 to Toys for Tots.
Young Adult – Sponsored by Kern County Superintendent of Schools
An individual or group from 14 to 20 years old that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Christian Youth Film Society, Inc. – The 25th Annual Christian Youth Film Festival had more than 500 young people attend with family and friends to celebrate young film makers and their visual stories of faith, hope and love. Two films camps encouraged and equipped young film makers.
Garces Memorial High School Honor Flight Club – The club was responsible setting up all the chairs, tables and place settings at each monthly Honor Flight breakfast for 200-300 people. This group also hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration and presented a check for $3,000 that they raised by having a bake sale at all home soccer games.
Jim Burke Education Foundation – Dream Builders Team “Greetings from Bakersfield” – Last year’s team created a unique project – a book to promote our city titled “Greetings from Bakersfield – A Celebration of Our People.” The decision to create and publish a 40-page photo book about Bakersfield was to change the perception of their hometown and highlights what makes our town exceptional: The people.
JoVi Mongold – This 14-year-old certainly had a busy year as she selflessly put in 400 volunteer hours. She held the “California Towel Drive” during the summer to benefit The Mission at Kern County and collected more than 1,500 quality towels.
Young Professional – Sponsored by Strata Credit Union
An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Allyson Baptiste – As a social worker at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Baptiste assisted homeless clients in receiving employment income or government benefits and helped them get into permanent housing. She also served as the Chair of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative’s Homeless Youth Committee; joined Junior League of Bakersfield; and donated her time to teach a Mental Health First Aid course to staff members at the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault.
Amanda DiGiacomo – Filled with entrepreneurial spirit, DiGiacomo started her business, Atlas Financial Solutions, last year. Her firm offers affordable accounting to local small business owners. She was instrumental in chartering the NAWBO nonprofit and served as a Brand Coordinator for Overcom(h)er, an organization dedicated to helping women build their confidence.
April Massirio – As owner and photographer for April & Co. Photographers, Massirio used her talents to photograph local events and nonprofits either in-kind or at a discounted rate, as well as donated private sessions at silent auctions. April is also the publisher of Simply Stockdale, a neighborhood magazine dedicated to creating positive, uplifting stories and awareness.
Benny Parlan – In an industry where farmworkers are not always treated fairly and are not provided with benefits, Parlan, CEO of California Harvesters, Inc., and his company make sure every employee is treated with respect and dignity. With help from his administrative team, he created more than 1,500 high-quality farm labor jobs with growers in the Bakersfield community.
Emma Goss – This reporter at Bakersfield Eyewitness News founded Bakersfield Jewish Young Professionals, a growing group dedicated to increasing Jewish participation within the community. They volunteered at the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House and Wind Wolves Preserve and helped plan the Jewish Food Festival.
Justin Cummings – This entrepreneur who owns Rio Açai Bowls, Lights Camera Action Cinema, Beacon Studios and Room 82 generously donated his time and talents of video production to various organizations. He also donated to nonprofits like Thumbs Up/Cancer Down, American Heart Association and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Lesley Bonds – As the youngest administrator at Bakersfield College, Bonds serves as the director of Student Success & Equity and was recognized as one of Bakersfield Life Magazine’s 20 under 40 in 2019. She works tirelessly not only on campus, but is often traveling and meeting with other educators and advocates of higher education.
Lionel Montelongo Jr. – During the 2019 school year, Montelongol helped to create The Nichols Elementary R.I.S.E Mentoring Club with the goal to educate at risk students on the qualities of respect, integrity, success and education.
Scott Salters – This senior associate at Cushman & Wakefield, Pacific Commercial Realty Advisers, not only excels in the office but through his charity work. Salters stays busy as a member of the Active 20/30 Club. He also supported the American Heart Association by promoting heart health.
Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Tejon Ranch Company
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Christina Springstead – Kwik Signs, Inc. – When she is not running Kwik Signs, you can find Springstead spending her free time giving back to numerous organizations. She serves on the leadership committee of her church’s women’s ministry, serves on committees and a council for the Chamber, was 2019 president of the Kern County Builders Exchange and served on the event planning committee for Farm to Table(aux).
John Paul Lake – Kern Venture Group – A couple of years ago, Lake created Kern Venture Group, the first-ever angel investor fund for local entrepreneurs. Lake has dedicated hundreds of hours to support the development of a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kern County. He is one of the founders of the Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship.
Marvin Fuller – M&S Security Services, Inc. – As the president of M&S Security Services, Fuller does all he can to help Kern County stay safe from criminals and help them protect their homes and businesses. He is a block captain for the Downtown Business Association, serves on the board at The Mission at Kern County and is active in his Rotary.
Corporation of the Year – Sponsored by Valley Republic Bank
The recognition of a corporation whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
Aera Energy LLC – Aera is much more than just an employer because it encourages community involvement for its employees. They attend events, support causes and work to make our communities stronger. Team Aera stuffs food baskets at Thanksgiving, walks to raise money for cancer research, and supports community reading and STEM programs.
Adventist Health – In 2019, Adventist Health’s volunteer hours totaled more than 24,000. The hospital contributed a grand total of $33 million in health education, research and care. Adventist Health Bakersfield also held free health screenings.
Bakersfield College – To address the urgent need of workforce education, BC has been innovating, driving educational justice across the region, and serving as a catalyst for change in the community. In the past five years, BC has massively improved college access by expanding its outreach to rural communities.
Bakersfield Condors – Whether it’s the annual Teddy Bear Toss, Undie Sunday, Charity Golf Tournament, or one of the countless other activities the Condors, plan and participate in – the players, coaches, mascots and staff all recognize the importance of giving back. Last year the Condors donated more than $500,000 in cash, goods and services and made more than 150 community appearances.
California Resources Corporation – This oil and natural gas exploration and production company hosted a Medal of Honor & CRC Heroes Way Naming Ceremony on Veterans Day. The event commemorated the memorial of two local Medal of Honor recipients, Larry Pierce and Leonardo Alvarado, and their families. During the ceremony, the entrance to CRC Plaza was renamed “Heroes Way” in their honor. CRC received 22 safety awards and achieved Best Safety Record in 2019.
Empire Eye and Laser Center – The staff and nurses volunteer their time one Saturday every couple of months to help remove visible tattoos. They help individuals who are involved with programs at The Mission at Kern County and Bakersfield Homeless Center.
KGET-TV 17 – This news station supported and promoted 105 local nonprofits through 214 events and 14 Compassion Corner fundraisers. Compassion Corner events range from drive-thru barbecues to donation drop-offs and generated $400,000; adoptions of dozens of sheltered animals; and 1,800 toys.
Strata Credit Union – In celebration of Strata’s 70th anniversary and rebranding, this credit union wanted to do something special for our community. Strata pledged to fulfill a total of 70 wishes that would benefit individuals or organizations in need.
Urner’s – This long-time family-and employee-owned business knows the importance of giving back, especially to families. Last year, Urner’s donated $25,000 to Boy Scouts of America – Southern Sierra Council and gave appliances to the St. Jude Dream House and The Mission at Kern County.
Nonprofit of the Year – Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
ADAKC – This nonprofit grew in all aspects of its organization and the community it serves. From fundraising events, to its respite programs in Lake Isabella, to Alzheimer’s workshops and caregiver support groups.
Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House – For the past 10 years, BRMH has provided comfort, care and support to more than 5,000 guests in Southern California. Last year the house expanded, which will help serve more families year after year.
Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire – This nonprofit works toward building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Last year, Habitat partnered with the City of Bakersfield for Community Block Development and Housing Grants; and created a fundraiser where members of the community donated furniture to the ReStore.
Honor Flight Kern County – This organization completed its mission of honoring Bakersfield and Kern County veterans by conducting five flights to Washington, D.C., so local heroes could visit the memorials built to honor their service. This brings the number of veterans served since Honor Flight’s inception eight years ago to 1,400.
Links For Life – This organization supported 400 people through support groups, fitted 300 women facing hair loss, funded 200 breast screenings and promoted educational breast health. Its direct services impacted more than 20,000 people in Kern County.
NAWBO Bakersfield – The local National Association of Women Business Owners Chapter was chartered in October 2019. NAWBO Bakersfield put on “Advocacy in Action,” which was a public event connecting business owners to community leaders who answered questions and provided resources for business owners.
Teen Challenge of Southern California – Kern County – Teen Challenge helps people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive. This organization brought hope and healing to more than 500 men and women, who are trapped in drug and alcohol abuse. Last year, Teen Challenge celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The Blessing Corner – In keeping with its mission to provide opportunities to enrich indigent lives, The Blessing Corner was able to assist 22 families with furniture; distributed 13,000 food baskets; served 17,000 hot meals; gave thousands of articles of clothing and shoes; and trained 780 clients for jobs.
Tigerfight Foundation – Provides financial assistance to Kern County families who are going through medical treatment for pediatric blood cancer. Tigerfight provided $18,000 to help to 21 Bakersfield families and also sponsored the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student of the Year $1,000 scholarship.
Valley Achievement Center – VAC operated multiple programs for adults and children with developmental disabilities and took their clients to various events to volunteer taking care of animals at the SPCA and feeding people at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
Deprigo, Inc. – This local business donated a total of $28,000 in cash donations, more than $80,000 for in-kind donations and provided 350 volunteer hours for 15 different nonprofits. Deprigo attended countless community events like the Bakersfield Marathon, League of Dreams Gala and CASA Superhero Run.
Legacy Village, LLC – This organization helps individuals who struggle with substance abuse or addiction by receiving quality, affordable, professional and caring treatment. Legacy Village provided more than 30 scholarship beds in 2019.
Providence Strategic Consulting, Inc. – This Central Valley communications firm believes in supporting the community. Philanthropically, Providence sponsored more than 40 local events and donated countless hours of staff time. They participated in events put on by Rotary, The Fox Theater and Golden Empire Gleaners, to name a few.
Sage Equities – Owners Anna and Austin Smith seek to advance and diversify the local economy by enhancing Bakersfield’s image and improving the quality of life for residents. The Smiths helped launch The Hub of Bakersfield, co-founded Be In Bakersfield, provided free community yoga and gave presentations at various events sharing the progress of Downtown Bakersfield’s revitalization.
Skarphol/Frank Associates – This full-service architectural design firm has more than 30 years of experience serving a wide spectrum of clients including public, corporate and private. Skarphol/Frank Associates has given approximately $750,000 in charitable gifts to support Kern County through the years.
Synergy Real Estate & Property Management – Last year, Synergy was able to bring investors to the area who were willing to take uninhabitable, boarded up buildings and get those buildings back up and running. This locally owned company has grown to manage more than 300 properties.
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
A local long-time community leader who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
Beth Hoffmann – This co-founder of Hoffmann Hospice has led a group of more than 200 nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, hospice aides, office staff and volunteers to serve more than 1,400 hospice patients in 2019. She was the vision behind the Hospice Home, which has served 1,500 since the doors opened in 2015. She has worked tirelessly for 25 years to make Hoffmann Hospice the trusted name in health care.
Cathy Butler – With 45 years dedicated to the development of Downtown Bakersfield, Butler continues her relentless efforts to beautify and better the Heart of our City. From having challenging conversations with local business leaders to coordinating more than 100 street fairs during her role at the Downtown Business Association, Butler has done it all. Some of her most important achievements include the popular Third Thursday community events, bringing back the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, and leading the charge to raise significant funds to save The Fox Theater.
Dr. Donald E. Cornforth – This radiologist and businessman is one of the leading voices of our local medical community. Dr. Cornforth retired after committing nearly two decades to bettering the quality of life for the people of Kern County. His brilliant mind, tireless work ethic, philanthropy and entrepreneurial spirit has made the lives of those in Bakersfield better. He started Quest Imaging in Kern County, donated millions to the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, served on numerous boards while also serving as a pioneer in the medical field.
Lili Marsh – Known as the “Mother of Veterans” by Kern County Vets and to the business community as the “Ultimate Event & Wedding Planner,” Marsh continues to tirelessly work to make our community more beautiful. She founded Honor Flight several years ago, co-founded Portrait of a Warrior Gallery and has organized many collection drives. Among many awards and achievements over the past 30 years, she was presented Woman of the Year for the 16th Congressional District by Sen. Jean Fuller, and the Bakersfield Police Activities League’s Hometown Hero for 2019.
William M. Thomas – Congressman Thomas is nationally known for having spent 14 terms in Washington, D.C., and as Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Those of us in Bakersfield know him for the ways he has fundamentally changed the landscape of our city. As one drives the streets of Bakersfield, walks the Bakersfield College campus, or flies into Meadows Field, it is impossible to miss his contributions.