The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science has closed again as Kern County is in the purple tier due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It had briefly been open Nov. 14 and 15, according to a museum email letter.
"The museum has survived the closing for 8 months," it said. "This was only possible because the museum was fortunate enough to receive the forgivable loans offered, through Federal PPP and Kern County Kern Small Business Recovery. Those funds have now been used up!
"However, during the past eight months, BVM was able to keep employees working. Even though the museum was closed to the public, much was going on behind the scenes."