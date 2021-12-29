Buck Owens' guitar is stolen from Oildale Post Office

The iconic red, white and blue striped guitar on display at the Buck Owens Post Office on Minner Avenue was more than pretty art.
By placing the instrument within the building, officials recognized the history of the post office and that corner of Oildale. Renowned country artist Buck Owens dropped off responses to fan mail at that facility. A recording studio frequented by Owens for almost 20 years sat a couple blocks away on North Chester Avenue, according to The Californian's archive.
And now a piece of that history is missing. Suspects broke into the building, snatching the guitar and packages between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Buck Owens possessed many guitars of the same design and didn't personally play with the instrument hanging in the post office, said Jim Shaw, a keyboard player in Owens’ band, the Buckaroos. Still, the instrument highlighted the importance of those streets.
“That was our neighborhood,” Shaw said. “It was personally a big part of (our) life.”
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the post office after receiving a burglary report around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to a KCSO statement. Two suspects wearing hoodies and face masks were caught on surveillance footage, according to officials.
The guitar was accompanied by two pictures of Buck Owens, a folded flag and another certificate. None of those items were stolen.
U.S. Postal Inspector Brian Shaughnessy said a joint investigation between the KCSO and U.S. Postal Inspection Service is underway. He added that breaking into a post office is a serious federal felony, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment per count.
“I was bummed out and disappointed,” Shaw said, when he learned of the theft. “We spent time making that display nice.”
He added that he was “happy that someone likes Buck Owens enough” to take the guitar.
Shaw said the design of the red, white and blue horizontal stripes were patented by Owens. After playing in Asia and Europe, Owens began to appreciate America more and demonstrated his love for his country through art. He eventually painted all their instruments with the same design. Fans recognized the layout as Owens' trademark, Shaw added.
Shaw added he has no doubt the display will be pieced back together. The Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace sells the exact same instrument for hundreds of dollars.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for this burglary.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the U.S. Postal Service at any time, toll-free at 877-876-2455. Tipsters can also call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 with information.