The Kern County Board of Supervisors has appointed Brynn Carrigan as the next director of Public Health Services.
Serving as assistant director since 2012, Carrigan’s position will become effective Monday. She and outgoing director Matt Constantine will work in a dual leadership role until he retires in March.
“This moment is certainly bittersweet,” Carrigan, 37, told supervisors after her appointment Tuesday. “Honestly I have been dreading the day that my mentor and my friend Matt Constantine retires. But also, on the other hand, I am so excited to embark on this new journey.”
Constantine announced his retirement in 2019, but temporarily reconsidered when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country. However, he has said he ultimately decided to continue with his retirement plans because the county’s vaccine rollout plan allowed him to see “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Still, Carrigan thanked supervisors for appointing her during this unprecedented time.
“I don’t underestimate the gravity and the responsibility of this position,” Carrigan said. “But because I spent the last eight and a half years partnered in the leadership of the Public Health Services Department and because I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated and capable team at the department, I am confident that we will be able to do great things.”
Carrigan has helped develop several noteworthy Public Health initiatives over the last several years, including homeless food program, Waste Hunger Not Food; healthy restaurant scorecard Certified Healthy; and fitness and nutrition program Know Your Numbers. She graduated from South High School and Cal State Bakersfield with a degree in business administration.
Appointed in a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez absent, supervisors expressed confidence in Carrigan’s leadership.
“With Brynn, I know that our department is going to be in great hands,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during the meeting. “She’s just extremely talented and dedicated and just as sharp as she could be.”