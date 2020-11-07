The new Brundage Lane Navigation Center has already registered more than two dozen clients, among them several couples, plus seven dogs.
That's according to a city of Bakersfield's general information memo issued Friday, which went on to say that many of the clients have been resistant to shelters in the past because they couldn't stay with their partner or bring their pet, which is allowed at the new center.
"The BLNC allows clients to keep those connections while also receiving a place to sleep, medical and mental health services, job training opportunities, as well as being put on a path to permanent sustainable housing," the memo said.