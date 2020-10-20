The Brundage Lane Navigation Center opened its doors to its expansive, multi-faceted facility during a soft opening on Tuesday morning.
The new adult-only homeless shelter will begin accepting clients Monday. The facility, located at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, occupies what was formerly a Calcot warehouse that was approved as the newest homeless shelter in Bakersfield in January.
Mayor Karen Goh spoke at the soft opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony where she welcomed the occasion as a “day of hope.”
“We are our brother’s keeper — and by (the city and county) uniting — we can truly say Bakersfield is going to ring with the sound of something better,” Goh said.
Both city leaders and organizers behind the center’s construction spoke to the public during a news conference. A tour of the facility was given by the project’s co-managers Jacqui Kitchen and Nick Fidler.
When entering the center, clients will be visually greeted by a luscious green space that’s been landscaped to create a “calming” atmosphere, according to Fidler.
“(Clients) are going through a lot of transition within their lives so coming in through the green space will help calm them as they enter the facility,” he said.
From there, the center will gather information from them and put it into a system, according to Timothy Huynh, chief program officer at Mercy House. New arrivals will also be able to put their belongings into security bins, take a shower, get fresh clothes and have their laundry done.
The center’s ultimate goal is to get their clients permanent housing, Huynh said. He said that clients will begin discussions with the center’s service providers regarding housing plans from their first meeting.
“We’re going to start talking about how we’re going to make a housing plan, what are the barriers you face to housing and how can we connect you to something to begin to address those pieces?” Huynh said.
The 67,681-square-foot facility and 17.24 acres at Calcot cost the city $4.9 million to purchase, with $2 million going to construct facilities on site and $315,000 in infrastructure improvements. The center is broken into two major sections that include the building’s medical wing to the south and a housing wing to the north. Fifteen-thousand square feet of that space remains unused and the center’s directors will be awaiting further input before any additions are made, Kitchen said.
In the housing wing, there are 150 beds that are split between a separate men’s dorm and a slightly smaller women’s dorm area with the beds evenly spaced out. Theo Dues, the shelter’s director, said that homelessness tends to impact men slightly more than women, but added the shelter is flexible enough to adjust to any ratios.
There is also a medical isolation area in the event clients test positive for COVID-19 or other illnesses. It consists of five beds and has separate showers and bathrooms.
Additionally, as the shelter aims to be as “low barrier” as possible for prospective clients, there are 10 beds in a couples dorm. Each bed will have partition walls available between spaces as well, Kitchen said.
Dues explained that shelters are typically only broken into men’s and women’s living areas and don’t accommodate couples.
“Many couples refuse to enter shelter because they don’t want to be separated from their loved one,” Dues said. “This is one of the barriers that we’ve knocked down; we can accommodate couples.”
In addition, the housing wing also features various offices, classrooms, a call center, a resource room, a records room, a 120-chair dining hall, a full-service laundry facility, a commercial-sized kitchen, various day-use areas and much more.
“Part of having a day space and having this beautiful outdoor space is to say to those folks coming off of the streets, ‘Hey, you don’t have to live in an institution,’” Huynh said. “It’s a shelter — we understand that — but that doesn’t mean it can’t be beautiful and doesn’t mean we can’t give them a space to sit and breathe for a minute.”
There are also two designated “hot rooms” where clients will place all of their belongings. The hope is that the feature will kill any possible pests such as bed bugs, fleas and lice from entering the facility.
The center also recognizes that about 10 percent of homeless individuals have an animal with them and is prepared to accommodate that reality. Sixteen kennels have been built for animals as well as an outdoor space for pets to run around.
There is already a waitlist of clients for Monday’s grand opening and the facility is aiming to have 50 clients within the first month or two of operation, Fidler said. Dues explained that their “ambitious” goal is to have 10 new clients per day.
Kitchen explained the primary criteria for potential clients includes an ability to commit to the program and an ability to get clean from any substance abuse issues.