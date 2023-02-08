Brundage Lane Navigation Center expands campus

Nearly three years after its founding, officials on Wednesday unveiled the finished expansion to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and maintained with Measure N taxes, the expansion includes two new dormitories for men, a 50-pet kennel, office space for case workers and a new recuperative care center overseen by Kern Medical.
There’s also an outdoor space, a larger parking lot and a new office for the City’s Code Enforcement Rapid Response Teams and Kern Medical, for case work.
The city shelter now has 268 total beds, up from its prior capacity of 150 beds and nearly tripling its kennel space for pets. Officials said they can begin moving people in by the end of month, as soon as gas lines are updated to accommodate more people.
“We have much to celebrate with our community partners,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “Thanks to all of you who have supported our Brundage Lane Navigation Center.”
Being referral-based, BLNC currently has at least 75 people on a waitlist and has had to turn people away due to lack of space.
While 2023 numbers will not be posted until April, last year’s Point In Time Count found 1,603 unduplicated individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Kern County, compared to 1,580 identified in the last in-person data collected in 2020. Of that, 728 were labeled unsheltered.
“There are more individuals entering homelessness than cities can build shelter and housing,” Goh said. “Our Point in Time Count shows that, our (Homeless Management Information System) data shows that.”
The issue of housing, in its availability and affordability, runs parallel to homelessness.
In 2022, an estimated 700 unsheltered people stayed at BLNC, though only 200 since the center’s opening have been moved into permanent housing. Meanwhile, Bakersfield averages a 1 percent vacancy rate for affordable rentals. Along with the expansion of BLNC, officials hired a housing locator, whose sole job is to find housing for people holding onto a Section 8 housing voucher.
“Our top priority is focused on building more housing, more quickly, more affordably for Bakersfield residents,” said Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales.
Given his position as vice mayor, Gonzales recently instituted the ad hoc homelessness committee into the permanent Housing and Homelessness Committee.
A lack of affordable housing can stop people from entering into a home through the use of a voucher. It also raises the rent, as demand spikes, which causes people to fall into homelessness.
“We still have some challenges ahead,” Gonzales said, pointing out the 1 percent vacancy rate for rentals. “Rents are through the roof. And those on fixed incomes can’t find a place to call home for themselves.”
Officials warned of this self-feeding cycle time and again at the ceremony, and assured people that building more homes is their next step.
“Without having enough affordable housing, people slide into homelessness,” said Lourdes Castro Ramirez, Secretary of California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.
Castro Ramirez attended the unveiling ceremony as the first stop in her tour of efforts to address homelessness in Central and Southern California.
“There’s a level of frustration across the state that we’re not doing enough when it comes to addressing homelessness,” Castro Ramirez said. “And I think we need to continue doing more to elevate the stories of success.”
She spoke before the crowd outside the center, reminding those present that the state has since 2020 spent $17.5 billion on addressing homelessness, and will have more money available in the state’s proposed budget, including $1 billion for the fifth round of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding.
“Investing in homelessness does work,” she continued. “It does take time and it does take all of us.”
And although the average stay at the center is 90 days, officials said that many people have stayed since it opened.
“They’re younger, don’t have disabilities and so you know, have had a difficult eviction,” said Anthony Valdez, Bakersfield’s assistant to the city manager. “So, some individuals have been here for a year or longer. And then we have the folks that cycle in and out who are not sure if they’re ready yet.”
Goh added that they “would rather keep” people at the temporary shelter past the normal 90 days instead of sending them out prematurely, something she feels is indicative of a state issue.
“Oftentimes I think in government that’s happened where we try to push them through the system very rapidly and they don’t get sufficient time,” Goh said.
Officials capped the ceremony by providing a tour of the new dormitories as well as the new recuperative care center.
The center will be operated by Kern Medical and Kern Health Systems, which will station nurses in the room and have separate office spaces in BLNC dedicated for case workers and examinations.
There is no limit to the time a patient discharged from a hospital can stay in the center, though officials expect it should not be any longer than 90 to 120 days.
“We have the luxury to be discharged from the hospital and to be in a comfortable place for us to recover in our home, and that’s not the case for everyone,” said Natalie Garrett, Kern Medical’s vice president of strategic development.
It will act as a launching pad for discharged patients who don’t have a home in which to recover, complete with five isolated bedrooms and two operation rooms, and prescription delivery. It will handle the “things that you could do in a doctor’s office or in an exam room,” Garrett explained.
“Just because we are Kern Medical and, technically, we are a hospital, that does not mean that we are running a hospital out of this facility,” Garrett said. “This isn’t a 911 facility so should there be an acute emergency, our nurses are going to call 911.”
Due to state law, hospitals must have a place to release patients who need ongoing care. And while this is the primary reason for the center, officials want to use it as a way to streamline the homeless injured.
“If anyone does not already have a shelter establishment before entering the hospital we’ll work with BLNC to convert them once they’re completed to slide over to a dorm bed,” Garrett said.
Garrett added that nurses will provide services such as CPR if needed and there will be a provider on staff to provide a diagnosis when a patient’s health declines.
The shelter already has three medical exam rooms, on-site therapists and will soon have access to a psychiatrist and four additional therapists, paid for by HHAP funding.
The recuperative center will begin operation by March 28.