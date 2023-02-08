 Skip to main content
Brundage Lane Navigation Center expands campus

Nearly three years after its founding, officials on Wednesday unveiled the finished expansion to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and maintained with Measure N taxes, the expansion includes two new dormitories for men, a 50-pet kennel, office space for case workers and a new recuperative care center overseen by Kern Medical.

