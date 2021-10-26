Brundage Lane celebrates one-year anniversary, officials say more work to be done

The Brundage Lane Navigation Center celebrated its one-year anniversary Tuesday.
The 7.5-acre facility began accepting clients after the Bakersfield City council contracted with Mercy House, Inc, a nonprofit aiming to end homelessness. In total, the workers at the center assisted 750 clients and found permanent housing for 85 people as of Tuesday, said city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy in an email.
On Oct. 20, the City Council approved a plan to increase the bed count from 150 to 300, accommodate more case workers by expanding a 7,900-square foot wing and increase the pet capacity from 15 to 50.
Only service providers can refer individuals into the facility, which serves adults only. Operators offer medical and mental health services on site, with meals and laundry, Conroy said.
Prior to this creation, the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern County consistently had full capacity, needing the creation of this center, said Mayor Karen Goh.
Goh added the city still must tackle affordable housing. The center has matched 40 residents with housing vouchers, but there is not enough space for them, she said.