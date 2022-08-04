 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brother of first Black NL umpire Williams speaks at CSUB

When Audie Williams set out to write about his late brother Art in 1999, he checked the encyclopedia to see what remained of his brother’s baseball accomplishments. He found disappointingly little.

Now, between the recent release of Williams' long-awaited book and his talk at Cal State Bakersfield Thursday, he is doing what he can to celebrate Art, “his persistence, his willingness to sacrifice and his skill and abilities.”

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases