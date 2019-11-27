Brookdale Riverwalk residents can help a child in need this holiday season by donating a toy to The Lee and Krystyna Jamieson Recovery Home for Women and Children at The Mission at Kern County on Dec. 4, according to a news release.
Residents can donate a toy to children whose mothers are in recovery program at Bakersfield Rescue Mission. Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 350 Calloway Drive, according to the release.
Those who wish to donate can choose a child from the list below:
- Boys ages 2 to 4 years
- Boys ages 6 to 8 years
- Girls ages 1 to 3 years
- Girls ages 6 to 9 years
All presents should be wrapped in Christmas paper with a gift tag clarifying whether the gift is for a boy or girl and their age group, according to the release.
For more information call 808-7952.
